PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 3, Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA will join experts from New America and Qiming Venture Partners for an informative webinar hosted by the China Institute titled: "COVID-19 and Big Data: Should We Give Up Our Privacy?" The webinar – which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be registered for here – will discuss how technology should be embraced during a global pandemic crisis. Additional panelists include Gary Rieschel, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners and Samm Sacks, Cybersecurity Policy and China Digital Economy Fellow at New America.
Alongside the healthcare industry, technology companies around the world are stepping up to help fight against COVID-19. 5G and AI in particular are serving as critical tech tools in doing so and have been deployed to combat the pandemic that has swept the globe. In China, newly deployed technology has enabled the country to monitor its residents, requiring individuals to have software on their phone that determines whether they should be quarantined, or allowed in public spaces. In America, companies like Facebook and Google are developing contact tracing technologies that can inform someone if they've been in contact with a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Like in China, conversations in America are starting on whether this violates an individual's privacy. This topic will be discussed further during "COVID-19 and Big Data: Should We Give Up Our Privacy?" where experts will explore the role of technology in society during a time when digital surveillance could help save lives.
China Institute advances a deeper understanding of China through programs in education, culture, art, and business. China Institute is the go-to resource on China—from ancient art to today's business landscape and its rapidly shifting culture. Its programs, school, and gallery exhibitions bring to life the depth, complexity and dynamism of China.
