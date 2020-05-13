CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Vestas Financial Services Firm Inc. (Vestas). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Vestas is an independent firm providing commercial and personal insurance with a focus on various industries, in particular, construction and design professionals, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.
Phillipe Monette, President of Vestas, and Senior Vice Presidents Martin Brodeur and Patrice Gravel will join Hub International Quebec Limited (Hub Quebec).
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
