CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 2020, more than 28,000 people have died, greater than a third of COVID-19 deaths, in nursing homes separated from families. This is a hardship not only for families but also for physicians and frontline caregivers.
That is why Hucu.ai launched the Patient/Family Messaging as part of the Hucu.ai app, available in android and IOS. This capability allows physicians and frontline workers to use the same patient-centered messaging app that they use every day to now also message back and forth with their patients' families.
Benefits include:
- Physicians/Frontline Workers: No longer tracking down contact info of all concerned relatives every time they need to be contacted. One secure message updates everyone.
- Families: Peace of mind receiving updates and knowing they can message their loved ones and those caring for them (across different organizations) at any time
- Everyone: Quick & easy way to keep everyone (for a given patient) updated. No more wasted hours of voicemails, emails, 1-1 texts, etc.
"Given Hucu's tremendous traction across post-acute care, and through years of seeing the communication challenges among physicians/frontline workers, I knew that we were in a prime position to effectively solve this problem for families and healthcare teams," says Co-founder/CEO Asif Khan.
"Lack of organized communication has been a huge problem that was compounded by COVID-19," said Dr. Bader Almoshelli, CEO, Community Physicians. "The ability to communicate with family members will give back significant time in the day to healthcare teams, while also improving patient/family satisfaction tied to quality ratings."
How it Works: A physician or a frontline worker simply sends an invite to a family member of a given patient via email or text. Invited family members create a profile and initiate secure messaging with healthcare teams. Authorized healthcare teams can easily switch between their internal discussions to/from family messaging. Learn more: https://www.hucu.ai/patient-family/
About Hucu.ai: Chicago entrepreneurs Asif Khan (Caremerge) and Laura McKee (Autism Home Support Services) founded Hucu.ai, a HIPAA compliant patient-centered messaging network built to address healthcare communication challenges. It's a messaging app with capabilities specific to healthcare. Hucu.ai allows for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside physicians and other collaborators, and now with patients & families - all in the context of a given patient.
About Community Physicians: Community Physicians is a leading multidisciplinary physician team focused on quality post-acute care.
