NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more New Yorkers receiving the Covid-19 vaccination every day, individuals are shifting their priorities to reflect pre-Covid lifestyles, including a well-rounded focus on health and wellness beyond urgent care. Reintroduction to a regular wellness routine includes increased attention to pain management, preventative interventions, mental health, and beyond.
In conjunction with societal shifts back to out-of-home, comprehensive wellness routines, Hudson Medical + Wellness today announces their Open House and Pride month celebration. With established origins in TriBeCa, Hudson opened their West Village doors in July of 2020, and is proud to invite locals to experience their thoughtfully designed facilities during an evening of music, food and drink, raffles, and giveaways on June 25, 2021.
"We are thrilled to welcome individuals in our neighborhood and beyond to join us and see our space, and we are proud to do so during a celebration which honors our LGBTQIA+ community," commented Amandine Chow, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Medical + Wellness.
The West Village location, like its counterpart in TriBeCa, boasts an extensive list of offerings to aid in areas from pain management to neurology to regenerative interventions to chiropractic care to IV therapies and beyond. The West Village location will also bolster a well rounded mental health offering.
"Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), a highly-effective treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is one offering unique to our West Village location, equipping this space to serve as a mental health-forward entity," shared Dr. Jonathann Kuo, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Hudson Medical + Wellness.
For more information on Hudson's offerings, visit www. hudsonmedical.com, and to enter for your chance to receive complimentary wellness services, register here and visit the West Village location in person on June 25, 2021 from 6PM to 9PM. The Hudson Pride and Open House event is first-come-first-serve and individuals must be 21 years of age to attend.
About Hudson Medical + Wellness
Hudson Medical + Wellness offers a revolutionary approach to health and wellness. With the goal to provide comprehensive care and positively impact patient lives, Hudson is composed of 20 medical practitioners, across 11 diverse specialties. With extensive experience in working with multiple specialties in-house, Hudson has developed treatment algorithms that maximize relief while improving function. Service offerings include:
For more information, visit www. hudsonmedical.com.
