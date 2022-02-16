Huge building projections confront Milwaukee's drug overdose problem - up 48% since the pandemic. The ads will be projected throughout the city and are part of a campaign to destigmatize addiction and encourage teens to talk openly about drugs. The campaign, Mission Over Addiction, was created by Ignite Change for Running Rebels and the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, also includes ads and social media posts that direct youth to a website where they can get help from professionals.