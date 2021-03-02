LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUGGA®, the world's first premium brand to innovate patient-centered garments, is celebrating their official launch with their Nominate and Celebrate a Patient Program. Offering hospital grade and antimicrobial gowns and masks, along with hospital robes, socks, sleeves, and beanies that are luxurious, functional and stylish, HUGGA was founded to bring the feeling of home into the hospital, reminding patients that they are not alone, even when they cannot see their loved ones. Individuals can nominate deserving patients on the company's website and each month, 20 of the nominees will receive a cozy, comfortable HUGGA accessory, along with a personal card from the brand.
"Since being diagnosed with acute Crohn's disease at seven years old, I have spent a lot of time in hospitals," said Yonathan Azran, Patient and Founder, HUGGA. "Everything from the sterile, impersonal environment to the uncomfortable, reusable gowns made recovery difficult. While my body healed, my emotional life suffered. I craved real connection but felt separate from the rest of the world and alone. I created HUGGA to help patients feel connected to home. Every detail of every piece is designed to be cozy and comfortable with great attention given to functional and 'modesty' features."
HUGGA products are unisex, washable, and designed to meet a myriad of patient needs. The current line features six styles: The Never Give Up Gown, The Hotelish Robe, Yonathan's Favorite Socks, Be a Hero Masks, The Better Bedhead Beanie, and (Nothing Up My) Sleeves. The line is offered in soft, dove grey tones in sizes S/M and L/XL. Products are sold individually and in three different sets aptly named Care Packages.
ABOUT HUGGA®
HUGGA, the world's first premium brand to redefine the patient experience, was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2020 with the mission of helping patients feel confident, nurtured and loved. HUGGA gowns and accessories are hospital grade, anti-microbial, luxuriously soft, and designed for stylish comfort and mobility. Founder Yonathan Azran has spent much of his life in the hospital in a continuing battle with a serious auto-immune disease. He founded the brand to bring the comfort of home to the hospital. The brand name HUGGA was inspired by the Danish word hyyge, which means coziness, comfort, and well-being. Sold separately and also available in customized care packages, HUGGA's unisex products are designed to provide loving comfort to patients. Products and a portion of the company's proceeds are donated to organizations who assist those who need help paying their medical bills.
Get to know Yonathan Azran as he shares his journey and the story of HUGGA on these two award winning NBC programs, hosted by Sandie Newton:
HUGGA is on Facebook and Instagram
Media Contact
Elisabeth Hinckley, EAH PR & MarCom, +1 310-528-6919, eah@eahpr.com
SOURCE HUGGA