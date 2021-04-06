WASHINGTON, D.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Autism Awareness Month and to raise awareness of recent research results which demonstrate the benefits of cat adoption for families of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) has created a new shareable infographic, "The Feline Friends Study: Benefits of Pet Cats for Children with Autism". The infographic highlights findings from a first-of-its-kind study conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri, which show that temperament-screened shelter cats can improve empathy and decrease problem behaviors in children with ASD.
"For the first time, we have scientific research that shows how beneficial cats can be for families of children with ASD," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "Selecting a suitable family pet is an important decision. Families with a child with ASD now have more information and more choices, and we hope that this will also help more shelter cats find good homes."
This infographic is part of an ongoing series to share human-animal bond research. In February, HABRI shared "The Top Benefits Of Pet Ownership For Healthy Hearts". In November, HABRI issued "5 ways the Human-Animal Bond is Improving Lives During the Pandemic".
