WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Heart Health Month, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) has created a new shareable infographic, "The Top Benefits of Pet Ownership for Healthy Hearts". The infographic highlights research supporting the positive role of pets in improving cardiovascular health.

"Scientific research shows a link between pet ownership and improved heart health, including a lower risk of heart diseases and heart-related health issues," said HABRI President Steven Feldman. "HABRI's goal is to raise awareness of the important role of the human-animal bond for healthier hearts during Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health."

This infographic is part of an ongoing series to share human-animal bond research. In June, HABRI shared "Can Pets Help You Live Longer?". In November, HABRI issued "5 ways the Human-Animal Bond is Improving Lives During the Pandemic".

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that maintains the world's largest online library of human-animal bond research and information; funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; and informs the public about human-animal bond research and the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit https://habri.org/.

