DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future opportunities for service providers focused on human factor engineering and usability testing of medical devices. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various service providers engaged in this market.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the HFE and usability testing services market for medical devices. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.
In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's evolution. In addition, the report discusses the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the global HFE and usability testing services market for medical devices, along with providing details related to the future market opportunity for service providers engaged in this domain.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players providing human factors engineering and usability testing services to medical device developers?
- What is the cost associated with different steps of the human factors engineering and usability testing process for medical devices?
- What kind of cost savings can be achieved through the adoption of the human factors engineering and usability testing approach for medical device development?
- In the past, how has the adoption of human factors engineering and usability testing approaches impacted medical device recall rates?
- How do the guidelines for human factors engineering and usability testing for medical devices, differ across key global regions?
- What are the prevalent and emerging trends within the human factors engineering and usability testing service providers market?
- How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact human factors engineering and usability testing services market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Overview of Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing
3.3. Human Factors Considerations for Medical Device Design
3.4. Human Factors and Usability Testing Process
3.5. Advantages of Outsourcing HFE Testing Services
3.6. Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing HFE Testing Services
3.7. Key Considerations while Selecting a Suitable Service Provider
4. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Key Regulatory Authorities on Human Factors and Usability Testing Services
4.3. Regulatory Landscape in North America
4.4. Regulatory Landscape in Europe
4.5. Medical Device HFE Pathway: Comparison between the EU and the US Guidelines
4.6. Concluding Remarks
5. SERVICE PROVIDER LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Service Providers for Medical Devices: Overall Market Landscape
5.3. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Service Providers for Medical Devices Software: Overall Market Landscape
6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
6.3. Methodology
6.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis
7. COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Service Providers in North America
7.2.1. Agilis
7.2.1.1. Company Overview
7.2.1.2. Service Portfolio
7.2.1.3. Future Outlook
7.2.2. Human Factors Consulting Service
7.2.3. Human Factors MD
7.2.4. User wise
7.2.5. Ximedica
7.3. Service Providers in Europe
7.3.1. Austrian Center for Medical Innovation and Technology (ACMIT)
7.3.2. Auxergo
7.3.3. THAY Medical
7.4. Service Providers in Asia Pacific
7.4.1. Ergotech
7.4.2. Jonathan Bar-Or Industrial Design
8. COST IMPLICATIONS RELATED TO HUMAN FACTORS ENGINEERING AND USABILITY TESTING PROCESS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Steps involved in Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Process
8.3. Cost Distribution across the Different Steps of Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Process
9. CASE STUDY: MEDICAL DEVICE RECALLS AND ROLE OF HUMAN FACTORS ENGINEERING
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Medical Device Recalls
9.3. Five Major Device Recalls Till-date
9.4. Human Factors Engineering: Managing the Risk of Device Recalls
10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
10.3. Overall Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market for Medical Devices, 2020-2030
10.4. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Tools Used, 2020, 2025 and 2030
10.5. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Types of Steps Involved in Usability Testing, 2020, 2025 and 2030
10.6. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Device Class, 2020,2025 and 2030
10.7. Human Factors Engineering and Usability Testing Services Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020,2025 and 2030
11. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON HUMAN FACTORS ENGINEERING AND USABILITY TESTING SERVICES MARKET
12. SWOT ANALYSIS
13. CONCLUSION
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Takeaways
14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. DCA Design International
14.3. THAY Medical
15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkrubi
