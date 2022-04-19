Focus on prevention and treatment will make Therapeutic Solutions, Inc. a perfect addition to the HPRC family
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc. (HPRC), a part of the Confluent Health family and therapist-owned practice of 67 years, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Therapeutic Solutions, Inc., a private, therapist-owned physical therapy practice that has led oncology rehab and lymphedema management in the state of Georgia for 25 years.
"Helping our patients to help themselves has always been the core philosophy of Therapeutic Solutions," said Clinic Director Angelo Rizzo, PT, DPT, CLT. "Our team has consistently proven that state-of-the-art physical therapy practices combined with a relaxing outpatient environment can assist in returning to normal functional activity. Joining the HPRC family will allow Therapeutic Solutions to grow and provide our new and current patients with even more options for treating existing problems and prevention and wellness options for those who want to improve their game."
While patients will continue to see familiar faces at Therapeutic Solutions and be provided with the same services, the clinical team will gain access to the shared management services provided by HPRC's parent company, Confluent Health. These services include efficient branding, marketing, and finance tools as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy education program.
"We are proud to partner with Therapeutic Solutions and have known about their focus on prevention and treatment within the physical therapy community for years," said HPRC's CEO Brian McCluskey, Ph.D. "As a physical therapist-owned business, Therapeutic Solutions has mastered the integration of bringing together the best clinical talent in the Conyers area and delivering the highest quality care in the community," continued McCluskey. "In the years to come, accommodating the vast growth and volume of musculoskeletal and chronic pain patients will require proven, hands-on partnerships and we believe Therapeutic Solutions is more than equipped to meet, and even exceed, this need."
"We are proud to partner with HPRC and are excited to welcome Therapeutic Solutions to the Confluent family," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Brian's entire team are pre-eminent clinical leaders and bringing in Therapeutic Solutions is going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."
This partnership makes 13 HPRC clinics across the southeastern United States.
For more information about HPRC please visit https://hprc.net. For more information about Therapeutic Solutions, or to meet with one of their expert therapists, please visit https://therapeuticsolutions.com/.
About Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.:
HPRC is a Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, HPRC positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit hprc.net, or find them on Facebook at @hprctherapy.
