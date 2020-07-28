HARTFORD, Conn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2020 Samantha Sarelli is hosting a virtual forum; in conjunction with the United Nation's World Day Against Trafficking Persons. The teen will raise awareness of human trafficking and explore solutions to end it. The forum is a free virtual event. It will feature expert voices on human trafficking and be held via Zoom beginning at 7 pm EST on Thursday, July 30.
During the virtual event, Sarelli will lead an expert panel in discussing the current state of human trafficking across the globe and what people can do to identify trafficking and help end it. Featured speakers include Rosi Orozco, former Mexican congresswoman and current author and activist against human trafficking; Rachel Garcia, president of Reintegra USA and activist against human trafficking; and Rebecca Bender, human trafficking survivor, author, and founder of the Rebecca Bender Initiative.
Sarelli is a vocal advocate against human trafficking and has used her platform as Miss Connecticut Teen USA to raise awareness of these global atrocities. She currently hosts a video series on her social media platforms, "Human Trafficking: Victims Without Voices," through which she approaches this important topic, sharing interviews with victims of human trafficking and her insights on the matter.
"The work that the United Nations has done and continues to do to raise awareness of and put an end to human trafficking is critical work that we all must pay attention to," said Sarelli. ". I am proud to offer this event as part of the UN's World Day Against Trafficking Persons to help bring awareness to this global crisis."
Those looking to attend the forum can access the meeting using Zoom meeting ID 739 723 0310 and the password LOVE. To learn more about the event and to follow Samantha Sarelli, follow her on Twitter @missctteenusa.
About Samantha Sarelli
Eighteen-year-old Samantha Sarelli is the reigning Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2020. She is a rising sophomore at Trinity College who plans to double major in Economics and Political Science with a minor in Human Rights. After graduation, Samantha hopes to attend Yale Law School to pursue a career as a civil rights attorney. As a first generation Albanian American, Samantha speaks three languages and is proud of her Albanian family and heritage. Bullying prevention and human trafficking are two causes Samantha supports. She created the Instagram account "Spread Kindness with Sam" to share inspiring stories and spread awareness of people who have been bullied. Samantha also started a video series called "Human Trafficking: Victims without Voices" to shed light on this global phenomenon impacting women and children around the world.
For more information about Samantha Sarelli or for media inquiries, please contact Alma Mekshi at 244296@email4pr.com or (203) 461-4081