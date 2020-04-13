CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois has honored Dr. Kaleem Malik from Chicago, IL for his outstanding acts of heroism, dedication and service to the community. In a News Release Red Cross stated: "The 2020 Class of Heroes is an amazing group of humanitarians whose selfless and powerful actions have impacted our communities and inspired us," said Celena Roldan, Chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois. "I am proud of each of these 'everyday extraordinary' heroes and of their stories of courage. Each individual demonstrates that everyone has the power to leave a lasting imprint upon our world."
Dr. Kaleem Malik is an Emergency Medicine physician for the Dupage Medical Group in the Chicago area where he's served as Department Chairman and is also a dedicated volunteer for Humanity First USA serving as the Disaster Response Medical Director. In a statement, Dr. Naeem Lughmani, Chief Medical Director, Humanity First, USA said, "Dr. Kaleem Malik has been an integral part of our medical disaster response team both as Director of our training courses and also going to disasters as a first responder. His recent onsite work during the Hurricane Dorian disaster as Medical Lead of our EMT in the Bahamas under the harshest of situations while also diligently working with the UN-EMT verification process are just a few examples of his extra ordinary humanitarian work."
Dr. Kaleem Malik was nominated by his colleagues and peers in Chicago for his tireless dedication spanning over two decades serving the most vulnerable populations in Chicago and in various countries abroad. Humanity First congratulates Dr. Kaleem Malik for this well deserving recognition and thank him along with hundreds of other very dedicated and hardworking selfless volunteers for their great service to HUMANITY.
ABOUT HUMANITY FIRST
Humanity First USA is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has served in human development areas and disaster crises across America and internationally since 2004. Humanity First has responded to many disasters, including the famine in North East Africa, Japan Tsunami, Haiti Earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, Pakistan Floods, Tornadoes in Moore, Oklahoma, and Texas. In the post disaster phase, Humanity First engaged in community development projects to build local infrastructure and alleviate poverty in these areas.
Humanity First is a non-political, non-sectarian international relief and development agency that works with communities around the globe to improve the quality of life for some of the world's under served and vulnerable individuals. For further information please visit our website: https://usa.humanityfirst.org/
