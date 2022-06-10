Humanity Forward logo (PRNewsfoto/Humanity Forward)

Humanity Forward logo (PRNewsfoto/Humanity Forward)

 By Humanity Forward

WASHINGTON , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humanity Forward applauds and encourages Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) for their efforts to find common ground and reduce the skyrocketing price of Insulin for American families. Senators Shaheen and Collins are cosponsors on a bill to reduce the cost of insulin and other drugs.

"As prices rise for American families, it's increasingly important that we make sure life-saving drugs are always within reach," said Paolo Mastgrangelo, Humanity Forward's Head of Government and Policy. "We welcome the efforts by these senators to reach across the aisle and do this on a bipartisan basis, to ensure an immediate and long-lasting fix."

Congress continues to debate the issue of drug prices in bipartisan conversations and in Reconciliation talks as well. Humanity Forward stands ready to work with members in both parties to reduce costs and regulatory burdens on American families.

Humanity Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests of the American people through federal policy. Uniquely positioned as America's fastest growing, altruistic advocacy organization, our mission is to advance evidence-based policies designed to strengthen families, generate economic growth, and end poverty.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanity-forward-applauds-bipartisan-efforts-to-reduce-drug-prices-301565760.html

SOURCE Humanity Forward

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.