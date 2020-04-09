LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help stem the tide of COVID-19 in this most fragile and already-burdened community, the homeless of Skid Row, Humanity Heroes has donated a total of 17,000 face masks to homeless shelters in Los Angeles which include 2,500 face masks donated to Hollywood Food Coalition.
"There is such a concern about the easy spread of this virus to people who are living outside," said Executive Director Sherry Bonanno of Hollywood Food Coalition. "Having these masks and distributing them is hugely helpful."
Humanity Heroes also donated 5,700 face masks to Homeless Healthcare of Los Angeles, who provides the homeless with a 24/7 hygiene center known as the "Refresh Spot" with access to handwashing stations, showers, clean restrooms, and laundry facilities for Skid Row.
"It's amazing that Humanity Heroes is able to do this and, I just can't thank them enough – this is beautiful," said Director Mark Casanova of Homeless Healthcare of Los Angeles.
Additionally, 700 N95 masks were donated to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center for the brave doctors and nurses who face this pandemic head-on.
In preparation for the increased burden on the homeless caused by this tragic pandemic, Humanity Heroes is also reaching out to any heroic and civic-minded organizations who are willing to donate items for their "Humanity Packs" that contain items that immediately augment the sanitation, comfort and protection of these painfully vulnerable and marginalized people.
Humanity Heroes' inspiring direct-action campaigns cut through all red-tape, and make a real and immediate difference for the most impoverished and neglected in our society. Like heroes from a comic book, volunteers walk the streets of Skid Row, hand delivering backpacks filled with essential living supplies DIRECTLY to those in need.
If you would like to help the cause, please contact iamahero@humanityheroes.com.
ABOUT HUMANITY HEROES
Humanity Heroes is a non-profit located in West Hollywood and was founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael 'BigMike' Straumietis. The unique 'direct action' campaigns help ease the suffering of the nearly 60,000 homeless living on the streets of Los Angeles. For more information, visit joinhumanityheroes.org.