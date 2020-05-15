LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity Heroes will donate personal protective equipment on May 19th to the frontline heroes working in Skid Row and provide the homeless community with hygiene backpacks. These donations are part of the non-profit's Heroes Deserve Masks campaign, an ongoing effort to support the Los Angeles community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Humanity Heroes directly benefits the LA community.
In addition to the 12,408 face mask donations, Humanity Heroes will be donating 5,000 hygiene backpacks to Skid Row Housing Trust, Covenant House, Volunteers of Americas Veteran Homeless and the City of Los Angeles converted homeless temporary shelters.
"The Department of Recreation and Parks is grateful for the generous donations of face masks and hygiene kits. These items are such a huge need at our Skid Row parks in Downtown Los Angeles. All of our park members at San Julian and Gladys Park had big smiles on their faces when they received the items. Thank you for thinking of those who have the most need. You are our heroes!" said Belinda Jackson, Superintendent, City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.
The nonprofit continues to assist the homeless.
Humanity Heroes is the official "Hygiene Pack Sponsor" at the Covenant House virtual concert, "A Night of Covenant House Stars" on May 18th. The one-night only concert is a star-studded benefit with Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton and more. Covenant House is auctioning Humanity Heroes hygiene backpacks from May 11-18th to help fundraising for youth facing homelessness during COVID-19 crisis. The hygiene backpacks include everyday essentials such as razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, washcloths, bath towels, and hand sanitizer.
"We're simply doing our part to make sure no community is overlooked during this unprecedented time. This pandemic does not discriminate between wealthy and poor, white-collar or blue-collar workers. Everyone is at risk, and everyone deserves to feel safe and protected," said Humanity Heroes founder Michael "BigMike" Straumietis.
Under Mayor Garcetti's #LAPROTECTS Humanity Heroes donation efforts have garnered interest to receive donations. To help and donate to Humanity Heroes campaign efforts visit joinhumanityheroes.org or email info@joinhumanityheroes.org.
ABOUT HUMANITY HEROES
Humanity Heroes is a non-profit located in West Hollywood and founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael "BigMike" Straumietis. The unique "direct action" campaigns help ease the suffering of the nearly 60,000 homeless living on the streets of Los Angeles. The first Heroes Deserve Masks campaign began in April 2020 and has donated more than 30,000 face masks to LA front line workers, hospitals, and homeless shelters.