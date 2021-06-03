SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HumankindNOW, a non-profit supporting healthcare workers and underprivileged communities battling the COVID-19 pandemic, today announced the donation of 1,177 gallons of hand sanitizer and 6,400 KN95 masks to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
"Our mission is to help those most in need and California's homeless population remains at high risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19," said Chi-Chao Chang, Chairperson of HumankindNOW. "We're pleased to be able to help food banks and shelters such as the San Diego Food Bank protect California's most underserved populations."
"The San Diego Food Bank continues to provide nutritious meals to over 600,000 individuals each month," said James Floros, President and CEO of Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. "HumankindNOW's donation of 1,177 gallons of hand sanitizer and 6,400 KN95 masks will make a significant impact in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego county's homeless and food insecure population."
In addition to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, HumankindNOW has donated high-quality PPE to San Francisco's Mission Food Bank, the United Way of Fresno and Madera, and Fresno's Marjaree Mason Center.
About HumankindNOW
HumankindNOW is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in California dedicated to supporting front-line health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Formed by leaders of Silicon Valley startups and fueled by $750,000 in donations, HumankindNOW has supplied 503,000 pieces of high-quality PPE to over 13,500 health care workers in small businesses and underprivileged communities since its founding in March 2020. To learn more or to donate, go to humankindnow.org.
