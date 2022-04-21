National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is pleased to host the 30th annual National VOAD Conference at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, from May 2-5, 2022. The National VOAD Conference brings together disaster response and recovery professionals from across the United States for a week of networking and coordination. National VOAD members and partners will use their time in Baltimore to learn and discuss how they can continue to respond effectively, efficiently, and equitably this coming year to communities impacted by disasters.
BALTIMORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is pleased to host the 30th annual National VOAD Conference at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, from May 2-5, 2022. The National VOAD Conference brings together disaster response and recovery professionals from across the United States for a week of networking and coordination. National VOAD members and partners will use their time in Baltimore to learn and discuss how they can continue to respond effectively, efficiently, and equitably this coming year to communities impacted by disasters.
"As we reflect on the important work conducted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing billion-dollar disasters, we must ensure communities impacted by disasters have access to equitable programs and resources coordinated throughout the VOAD Movement and the ability of our cooperative efforts to adapt to new realities," said April D. Wood, President & CEO of National VOAD. "With that in mind, the theme of this year's National VOAD Conference is 'Empowering Resiliency'."
National VOAD, with support from Walmart, is excited to announce the inaugural Walmart Diverse Outreach Scholarship Program for the National VOAD conference to support engagement for first time attendees from diverse organizations. This unique opportunity connects organizational leaders dedicated to serving underrepresented communities with other disaster experts from across the nation to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in service delivery, policy decisions and programmatic development.
"Walmart is intentional about imbedding equity and inclusion in all of its philanthropic investments," said Brooks Nelson, program officer for disaster preparedness and response at Walmart. "By sponsoring this scholarship program, we aim to help community leaders get ahead of disasters and focus on equity in response so that all people can recover and be better served when a disaster strikes."
In recognition of the dedication and hard work of the voluntary sector, The UPS Foundation is hosting an awards dinner and ceremony highlighting such accomplishments as Innovative Program of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. As a long-standing partner of National VOAD, The UPS Foundation provides long-term recovery programming support and innovative approaches to disaster relief to meet the needs of communities impacted by disasters.
This year, the National VOAD Conference will feature industry leaders, such as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell; Operation Hope's CEO, Chairman John Hope Bryant; and, Senior Fellow at Tulane University's Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy, Monica Sanders. In addition, conference attendees can take advantage of hearing from more than 115 disaster experts spanning 40 workshops, and network with National VOAD members and exhibitors throughout the week representing voluntary agencies, government, and the private sector.
For more information on the week's activities or to join us, please contact info@nvoad.org or visit our website at https://www.nvoad.org/nvoadevents/2022-national-voad-conference/
About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)
National VOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum promoting cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration; and fosters more effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes 75 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent Local/Regional VOADs and hundreds of other member organizations throughout the country.
For more information visit http://www.nvoad.org or follow http://www.facebook.com/NVOAD, http://www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD and https://www.instagram.com/nationalvoad.
Media Contact
Justin Wilder, National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, 703-778-5088, Justin@nvoad.org
SOURCE National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster