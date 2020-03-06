LEXINGTON, Ky., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVet is providing complimentary eye exams in the month of May to service and working animals as part of the annual ACVO/Epicur National Service Animal Eye Exam Event.
Eye health is critical for the safety of the animals and their handlers. This philanthropic event provides free ocular screenings to qualifying formally trained service and working animals, and some qualifying assistance and therapy animals, each May by members of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO) who choose to volunteer their time and resources. 75,000 sight-preserving eye exams have been provided over the last 12 years.
Board-certified ophthalmologists from seven MedVet specialty veterinary hospitals are participating this year, including Kathleen Bedard, DVM, Diplomate, ACVO at MedVet Lexington. MedVet is proud to participate in this event, providing free sight-saving eye exams to improve the health and avert potential diseases for thousands of service animals.
Screenings are by appointment only. Registration occurs during the month of April at www.ACVOeyeexam.org. Exams take place during the month of May. To schedule an appointment, call MedVet Lexington at 859.276.2505. MedVet Lexington is located at 150 Dennis Dr., Lexington, KY 40503.
To qualify, service animals must be "active working animals" that were certified through a formal training program or organization, or are currently enrolled in a formal training program that provides documented proof of certification. The training organization could be national, regional, or local in nature. Active working animals include: guide, hearing assistance, drug detection, police/military, search and rescue, therapy and disability assistance animals trained through a formal program. More qualification details are available at www.ACVOeyeexam.org.
About MedVet:
Veterinarian led and owned since 1988, MedVet is a growing nationwide network of hospitals committed to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate specialty and emergency veterinary care available in the nation. More than 2,300 team members working in 27 locations across the country are helping to advance MedVet's mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets. Through this effort, MedVet serves more than 335,000 pets and their families and as many as 7,500 referral partners each year. For more information about MedVet, visit www.medvet.com.
Media Inquiries:
For photos and/or interviews, please contact:
Sarah Berger, Vice President, Marketing
614.505.7665
sarah.berger@medvet.com