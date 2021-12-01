GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of chief culture officers, CHROs, diversity leaders, executive recruiters and other business transformation experts at The Plaza Hotel in New York on March 16 to explore the link between culture, value and growth.

"Strong cultures are giving organizations a key competitive advantage in the wake of COVID-19."

"This is the first time leading culture experts have gathered in one place to discuss their strategies and vision for the future," said Christopher W. Hunt, president of Hunt Scanlon Media.

Hunt Scanlon will draw on the expertise of more than 20 top culture and recruitment leaders from top global organizations, including:  The Coca-Cola CompanyThe New York TimesSociété Générale, Heidrick & Struggles, Hanold AssociatesWayfairGoogle CloudMicrosoft, Ford Motor CompanyCiti, JM SearchOdgers BerndtsonWalking the Talk, Hobbs & Towne, DHR GlobalCaldwellJensen PartnersDiversified Search GroupN2GrowthDeloitte, CVS Health, THRUUE, Hire Heroes USA, Humantelligence, Alioth, Daversa Partners and a host of others. 

"Strong cultures are giving organizations a key competitive advantage in the wake of COVID-19," said Mr. Hunt. "Our full day culture symposium will examine how this is being done at some of the best-known companies in the world."

Register here to attend Linking Culture to Value and Growth Conference New York 2022 - Hunt Scanlon Media.

Contact: Anthony Pisano

Chief Marketing Officer

(203) 921-7655

anthony@huntscanlon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunt-scanlon-media-to-host-human-resource-culture-conference-301435085.html

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.