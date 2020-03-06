PASADENA, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Hospital's board of directors volunteer their time and talent to benefit the health of our community. They are community members with varied and renowned professional experience who lend their expertise to ensure we reach our vision of creating community well-being through world-class healthcare, delivered with kindness and dignity.
Currently, the chairman of the board is Jaynie Studenmund. Jaynie has been on the board since 1998 and was named a lifetime trustee in 2011. She has served on nearly every committee on the board and has recently chaired the quality, strategy and compensation committees. Jaynie has deep community connections and is a servant of many local, worthy causes.
Board members are elected for a three-year term by majority vote of the board and offer a wide range of expertise. The hospital board is comprised professionals in financial, marketing and non-profit industries as well as community leaders. It is responsible for the governance of the Huntington Enterprise, which includes Huntington Hospital and its quality, strategy and finances. The president of the hospital's medical staff and the president of the Pasadena Hospital Association must also be members of the board. In addition, the president-elect of the hospital's medical staff serves as an honorary, non-voting member of the board.
For more information, please visit www.huntingtonhospital.org.
About Huntington Hospital
Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.