THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to an urgent appeal by Swiss authorities, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced it will begin making hydro alcoholic solution to produce hand sanitizer in the Swiss Canton of Vaud and the General Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland.
At its manufacturing site in Monthey, Switzerland, Huntsman will produce approximately 50 tons of hand sanitizer to donate free of charge to hospitals and pharmacies, which are now facing increasing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and constrained supply of the product.
The first shipment of five tons is expected to be delivered immediately. More production is planned to ensure a stable supply of between three tons and five tons per week as required to help safeguard medical staff, patients and the public.
In recent weeks, Huntsman contributed its chemical products to the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 in China. The company donated methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) to enable the manufacture of prefabricated polyurethane insulation panels for hospital construction, and TEROL® polyester polyols, ZEROSTAT® NW and PHOBOL® NW-MD, to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical personnel fighting the coronavirus.
"We are very humbled to be in a position to contribute what we do every day to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntsman Corporation. "As this virus makes its way to every continent, we will continue to leverage our experience and knowledge in other regions, including the U.S."
About Huntsman:
Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.
