MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The husband and wife creators of Hug Sleep made an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank to pitch the sharks on their new innovative sleeping solution. Their invention, which can be referred to as a therapeutic swaddle, was a hit amongst the sharks and inspired a bidding war amongst all five billionaire investors. As the demand for their product rises and they continue to build on their homemade business, the duo will work to find the best offer to make Hug Sleep bigger and better.
Founded in 2019, the Sleep Pod by Hug Sleep is a full-body sleeping cover that applies a gentle and calming pressure from the neck down. This reduces anxiety and prepares the body for sleep, while also being made of a breathable and comfortable fabric that eliminates the inconveniences of weighted blankets. The creators Matt and Angie are a mechanical engineer and psychologist respectively, with the deep knowledge and insight needed to understand how a product like Hug Sleep can help people. It is based on the science behind Deep Touch Pressure Therapy, which helps reduce anxiety and stress in those with Autism.
It is handmade locally in the United States, completely machine washable, and comes in three unique sizes. The newest model, the Sleep Pod Move, is designed to easily free both feet for easy movement about the house, and comes in small, medium, large, and extra large. In addition, Hug Sleep has created the Sleep Pod Move Kids, which includes sizing for Kids ages 7-10 and tweens ages 10-14.
For the sharks, Matt and Angie will offer them a 10% stake in the company for $150 thousand dollars. They will also give them the chance to try on the Sleep Pod, during which Robert Herjavec falls off of the bed in comical fashion. Their episode will be airing on ABC at 9PM EST on August 21st, alongside other prospective entrepreneurs.
About Hug Sleep:
Founded in 2019, Hug Sleep are the creators of the Sleep Pod, a full-body sleeping cover that applies gentle pressure to simulate a hug and help for better sleep. This is based on the technology of Deep Touch Pressure Therapy, and works to relax both the body and mind ahead of a full night's rest. Available as the Sleep Pod, Sleep Pod Move, and Sleep Pod Move Kids, these innovative products are available now at https://hugsleep.com/
