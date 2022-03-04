NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid operating room market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The market is expected to grow by USD 1.73 bn between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 12.44%, according to Technavio's estimates.
Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hybrid Operating Room Market size
- Hybrid Operating Room Market trends
- Hybrid Operating Room Market industry analysis
Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the growth of the hybrid operating room market. The global aging population, along with the rising frequency of arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, is driving the need for minimally invasive operations, which are linked with fewer risks and minimum procedural stress. These factors are fueling the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the global hybrid operating room market.
The high costs associated with hybrid operating rooms will challenge the hybrid operating room market during the forecast period. A hybrid operating room typically costs between USD 3 million and USD 4 million to build since it may be outfitted with up to 100 different medical gadgets. Thus, due to the high-cost investment required, most hospitals avoid setting up a hybrid operating room, which hinders the market growth.
Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Advanced Medical Procedures
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the hybrid operating room market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALVO Ltd. Liability Co. Sp. k., Barco NV, Cook Group Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediflex Surgical Products, Mizuho Corp., Novanta Inc., Nuvo Surgical, Siemens AG, SKYTRON LLC, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Toshiba Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG.
Hybrid Operating Room Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid operating room market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hybrid operating room market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hybrid operating room market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid operating room market vendors
Hybrid Operating Room Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.73 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
12.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ALVO Ltd. Liability Co. Sp. k., Barco NV, Cook Group Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Getinge AB, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediflex Surgical Products, Mizuho Corp., Novanta Inc., Nuvo Surgical, Siemens AG, SKYTRON LLC, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Toshiba Corp., and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Minimally Invasive Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Minimally Invasive Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Advanced Medical Procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Advanced Medical Procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Advanced Medical Procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Advanced Medical Procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Advanced Medical Procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 89: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Getinge AB
- Exhibit 94: Getinge AB - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Getinge AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Getinge AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Getinge AB - Segment focus
- 10.5 IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc.
- Exhibit 98: IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.8 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 111: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 STERIS Plc
- Exhibit 116: STERIS Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: STERIS Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: STERIS Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: STERIS Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
- Exhibit 128: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 129: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
