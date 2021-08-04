DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid/Virtual/Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Change is hard and it can certainly be intimidating, especially in an area like drug development when there is much at stake and many complexities to manage.
Enter COVID-19.
The industry had no choice but to adapt to maintain any sort of momentum on clinical development activities. The hybrid model quickly became essential for allowing patients to continue with their trials amidst a global pandemic and the myriad health and logistical concerns that accompanied it.
The publisher surveyed 109 respondents at sponsors and CROs regarding their experiences with hybrid trials and providers of these services. Though not all reported a smooth, pain-free experience, nearly two-thirds of respondents came away with a positive overall impression of hybrid trials.
Furthermore, respondents do not seem to consider the hybrid trial model as a temporary solution to be discarded after the pandemic has subsided. 83% of respondents expect that the hybrid trial model will be used more frequently than the traditional trial model three years from now. These data are saying loud and clear that hybrid trials are here to stay.
What You Will Learn:
Pharmaceutical Organizations:
- Learn from survey-takers verbatim responses on "lessons learned" from conducting hybrid trials and which aspects of hybrid trials have worked well for them
- Plan ahead for managing your hybrid trials by understanding which components are considered easier to manage in a hybrid trial vs. in a traditional trial model
- Make more informed provider selections by knowing how industry peers select hybrid trial providers and how providers have performed for recent users
- Discover in which areas related to hybrid trials companies are investing significant resources
Service Providers:
- Understand the selection drivers most important to sponsors when choosing hybrid trial providers
- Learn how users of hybrid trials view your company (and your competitors) along brand metrics of leadership, familiarity with hybrid trial offerings, proposal requests, reported use, and how providers performed compared to their expectations
- Discover which technologies respondents believe need the most improvement to meet hybrid trial needs and read, in respondents' own words, their unmet technology-related needs
Major Topics:
- Hybrid Trial Use and Experience
- Provider Selection
- Provider Perceptions
- Future Predictions
- Study Data
