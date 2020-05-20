BOULDER, Colo., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. announced that Kerren Bergman has accepted a position as Hyde's President. Bergman assumes the new role on May 4, 2020. Hyde Engineering + Consulting is a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consultation services.
Hyde's global network consists of 11 locations in 6 countries, engaging in projects in North America, Europe and Asia, while employing more than 250 people worldwide.
"I am honored to have been chosen for this position, entrusted to lead our global team of engineering professionals to deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Bergman. "We're driven by excellence and purpose."
"Kerren has been a key contributor in several critical roles for over 20 years with our company. Through collaborative hard work, she has earned the confidence and respect of her colleagues. I have complete confidence in her abilities to succeed in this role and thrive as we move forward into a new phase of growth," said John Hyde, CEO.
Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde remains as CEO and an industry leader, continuing to drive Hyde's U.S. and international businesses in Europe, India, Singapore and Canada.
"As an inspirational leader within the Hyde organization, Kerren brings great vision, purpose and integrity to everything she does. Her passion for our people instils a confidence in us that will drive us now and, in the future, to meet the changing demands of our global business." said Will Czerniak, Managing Director Europe.
Bergman most recently served as Hyde's VP of U.S. Operations, providing employee oversight and strategic direction for regional management teams. During her tenure, Hyde has experienced significant growth, and Kerren's prior roles overseeing Global Human Resources, Quality, Safety, IT and Business Development have given her the breadth of knowledge to thrive in this new role. Kerren's passion for people, exceeding client expectations and developing Hyde's exceptional teams are at the heart of all that she does. Bergman holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education from the University of California, Los Angeles. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.
Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. is a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consultation services, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess and other regulated process industries.
Contact:
Karrie Hogan │ Director, Global Recruitment │ karrie.hogan@hyde-ec.com
SOURCE Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc.
(303) 577-1301 │ www.hyde-ec.com