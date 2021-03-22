COLUMBUS, Ga., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- hyperCORE International, a multi-national integrated research organization, announces the addition of Aventiv Research as a new partner to accommodate the organization's rapid business growth.
"We are excited to have Dr. Arora and his team from Aventiv Research join hyperCORE International," said Karri Venn, CEO of hyperCORE. "It adds an additional Phase 1 presence across our group and aligned therapeutic areas that will further strengthen our group's capabilities to best support our industry partners."
The partnership with Aventiv Research, based in Columbus, Ohio, represents the 11th Network and a 20% growth of the hyperCORE International organization in the last year. This expansion continues the network's strategic growth plan toward a diversity of services, all aimed at improving hyperCORE's value to the clinical trial industry.
"Aventiv Research is extremely proud to announce its strategic partnership with hyperCORE International. We are grateful to be a part of this well-respected and elite ecosystem where we can work together to enhance lives and improve the future of medicine. We are committed to excellence at Aventiv Research and are driven by the patients we serve. We look forward to serving our patients together with our dedicated partners hyperCORE International by our side," said Dr. Samir Arora, President and Medical Director at Aventiv Research.
The hyperCORE network is composed of over 100 member sites across North and South America and offers streamlined efficiencies such as single budget and contracts, and shared platforms for rapid scalability; the network also offers unparalleled access to diverse populations and depth of expertise across vaccine, metabolic disorders, dermatology, and many additional therapeutic areas.
About hyperCORE International:
Formed in 2019, hyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced and awarded clinical research site/network companies. It is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services with more than 100 active research sites two continents and five countries. Its member companies have more than 100 years of combined experience and completed more than 7,000 studies helping to evaluate thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 140,000 randomized patients. Each member operates as an independent company but integrates common functions to streamline business and clinical operations through harmonization and sharing of best practices.
hyperCORE International is committed to the highest standard of research excellence with subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and outstanding subject retention as top priorities. Its members have won numerous awards for performance, quality, and innovation. Learn more at http://www.hyperCOREinternational.com
About Aventiv Research:
Aventiv Research exists to make novel medicines accessible to its patients and deliver industry-best pharmaceutical data to its sponsors. Its mission is to enrich the lives of both its team members and patients by putting medical research to work. Currently operating in two states with four independent research sites, Aventiv specializes in phase I-IV pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic clinical trials in a variety of therapeutic areas. Built on the core values of dedication, integrity, resourcefulness, and professionalism, the company embraces a visionary, entrepreneurial spirit that compels its ambassadors to blaze new trails with proprietary systems and processes.
Founded in 2007 by Dr. Samir Arora, a proven leader with more than 15 years of clinical research experience, Aventiv Research has conducted over 450 clinical trials with more than 55 pharmaceutical sponsors and has helped 16 drugs to become approved by the FDA and available for use. Learn more at https://www.aventivresearch.com
