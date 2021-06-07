COLUMBUS, Ga., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- hyperCORE International, a multi-national integrated research organization, continues to trailblaze and innovate for the betterment of the clinical trial industry. This particular advancement is the creation of a Chief Diversity Officer role to promote diversity within patient recruitment and staffing.
Seneca Harrison, Vice President of Quality Clinical Research in Omaha, Nebraska, represents one of 11 hyperCORE International partner sites. In his new role as Chief Diversity Officer, his first goal is to ensure hyperCORE International's super network of sites is meeting diversity goals in their hiring process, and that hyperCORE International is actively looking for diverse partnerships.
"The essence of hyperCORE International is to elevate best practices and share that knowledge within each of our networks. Seneca has done an incredible job representing diversity, equity, and inclusion at his locations; thus, we all benefit from his expertise and encourage each of our networks to commit to change that is necessary to increase representation in our industry," said Karri Venn, CEO of hyperCORE International.
Mr. Harrison currently works with Native Americans, African Americans, and Latinx communities in Nebraska to educate them on the importance of participating in clinical trials. He works with Omaha Nation, where he provides clinical trial education and essential supplies for their health center and is working to bring clinical trials to the reservation. He supports African American and Latinx communities by teaming with local churches to conduct question-and-answer sessions regarding clinical trials. He also teams with the Omaha Housing Authority to host a monthly bingo where toilet paper, toiletries, and other essentials are awarded as prizes, followed by open discussions about the importance of participating in clinical trials.
Seneca Harrison stated that, "Clinical research benefits all of us, therefore, it should reflect all of us. I am excited about the opportunities that the role of Chief Diversity Officer will afford hyperCORE International in ensuring we are making the necessary changes at the site level to improve diversity efforts across the board."
hyperCORE International scored a global score of 90% on the Diversity Site Assessment Tool (DSAT), an assessment tool developed by the Society for Clinical Research Sites, to quantify the competence of clinical research sites to execute clinical trials within diverse subject populations. This landmark tool is the product of years of analysis and development and is the first of its kind in the clinical research industry. Its efficacy in identifying areas of opportunity for sites to implement best practices in promoting diversity in trials is supported by four peer-reviewed research papers.
The hyperCORE International network is composed of over 100 member sites across North and South America and offers streamlined efficiencies such as single budget and contracts, and shared platforms for rapid scalability; the network also offers unparalleled access to diverse populations and depth of expertise across vaccine, metabolic disorders, dermatology, and many additional therapeutic areas.
About hyperCORE International:
Formed in 2019, hyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced and awarded clinical research site/network companies. It is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services with more than 100 active research sites two continents and five countries. Its member companies have more than 100 years of combined experience and completed more than 7,000 studies helping to evaluate thousands of new drugs and treatments in more than 140,000 randomized patients. Each member operates as an independent company but integrates common functions to streamline business and clinical operations through harmonization and sharing of best practices.
hyperCORE International is committed to the highest standard of research excellence with subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and outstanding subject retention as top priorities. Its members have won numerous awards for performance, quality, and innovation.

