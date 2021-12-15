ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, HyperOffice announced osha.ai, a ready-to-deploy HIPAA compliant cloud solution built on its WorkMap.ai platform. osha.ai simplifies and automates recordkeeping and reporting requirements arising from the OSHA ETS vaccination and testing mandate.
HyperOffice has been providing innovative software solutions to private and public sector organizations including US Dept of Health and Human Services, NIH, USDA, California Dept of Transportation, NASA, NTT (Japan), Hitachi, Canon, and hundreds of other organizations over the past 16 years. HyperOffice is currently working with a number of Sponsors, Private Enterprises, and Public Agencies on plans to roll out COVID test and vaccination management solutions.
Under the OSHA ETS mandate, employers are required to keep detailed records and documentation for vaccinated employees, records of regular testing for employees not fully vaccinated, and report events like hospitalizations and fatalities to OSHA.
"Court challenges to the OSHA mandate have further contributed to the atmosphere of confusion," said Farzin Arsajani, President at HyperOffice. "osha.ai helps employers stay a step ahead of meeting their compliance requirements, and avoid the substantial fines associated with non-compliance", Farzin added. "Besides compliance, our solution also allows organizations to streamline vaccination and test tracking for those simply looking to provide a safe workplace during the pandemic," he concluded.
osha.ai's secure, cloud based, HIPAA compliant mandate tracking solution is available for immediate deployment. It includes...
- A simple interface to record required information to track vaccine coverage across the organization
- A simple interface to manage and record required information for regular testing for unvaccinated employees
- In case employees are managing their own testing, allowing these employees to directly report test results to the employer
- Automated notifications to OSHA in case of compliance events like hospitalizations or fatalities
- The ability to share requested information with OSHA with a few clicks
- The ability to support specific Workflows required by Employers, Public Health Agencies, and other stakeholders.
In addition to employers, the solution may also be deployed by test manufacturers, testing service providers, associations or state and local authorities in the ecosystem.
More information can be seen at https://osha.ai and https://www.hyperoffice.com
HyperOffice is conducting webinars every Monday and Wednesday at 11.30 AM EST to demo the solution and answer questions. Those interested may sign up at https://www.hyperoffice.com/mandate
About HyperOffice
Founded in 2004, HyperOffice Inc., (https://www.hyperoffice.com), is a leading provider of online communication, collaboration, workflow and data management software for businesses. A pioneer in software-as-a-service, HyperOffice has empowered organizations with automation and productivity solutions across healthcare, education, public sector, non profit and other sectors.
