Hyro's VAXA solution is designed to free support agents and clinicians from having to field an expected 500 percent increase in inquiries about newly approved coronavirus vaccines by offloading at least 40 percent of those calls to AI-powered virtual assistants capable of engaging in natural conversations. VAXA also will enable healthcare providers to automate vaccination appointment-setups, minimize vaccine waste, and enable easier post-inoculation monitoring, while countering fake news that is causing patient hesitancy.