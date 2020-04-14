FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced the expansion of its support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 22 hospitals nationwide with $4 million in grants through its Hyundai Hope On Wheels program. These grants are designed to combat the coronavirus by providing increased access to testing throughout the nation.
The company also announced an in-kind donation of 65,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by Seegene, a South Korea-based global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics. Seegene's test can simultaneously detect three different genes (N, E and RdRP) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Hyundai is the only automaker providing these critical testing capabilities to hospitals, especially in hard-hit cities like New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.
"As a global automaker, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its potential harm to the U.S. and beyond," said Jose Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "A best practice that was crucial in South Korea's handling of the coronavirus was drive-thru testing. This approach protects the healthcare workers and patients from the potential spread of the virus, while diagnosing those most in need."
"The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has tragically impacted hundreds of thousands of lives with disease and millions more who are quarantined in the U.S.", said Dr. Helen Cha Roberts, President, Seegene Technologies. "By supporting testing, Hyundai has stepped up as a global leader to provide an invaluable resource that will serve impacted Americans at this most critical time while also assisting to prevent further spread of the virus."
Hyundai and its over 825 dealers have also provided support to local institutions with financial assistance, food donations, face mask headband production and loaned vehicles. Additional support has been provided to Hyundai owners and first responders through the company's Hyundai Assurance program. To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers and view the most updated list of partnering hospitals, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org.
HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, HHOW provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 825 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $170 million toward childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure. Please visit our website at www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.
HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Please visit our media website at www.hyundainews.com.
About Seegene
Seegene (KQ : 096530) is the world's leading developer of multiplex molecular technologies and multiplex clinical molecular diagnostics. Seegene's core enabling technologies (DPO™, TOCE™, and MuDT™) form the foundation for its expansive portfolio of test panels that can simultaneously detect multiple targets in a single tube with high sensitivity, specificity and reproducibility. Seegene's products and automation offer unparalleled throughput and cost savings. Seegene's mission is to maintain leadership in molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics and oncology through its innovative proprietary technologies and AI-based assay design. For more information, please visit www.seegene.com.