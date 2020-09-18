Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Host Virtual 'Celebration Of Hope Awards' On Saturday, September 19 At 4 P.M. EDT

- Annual event honoring National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month brings together Hyundai executives and dealers, congressional leaders, child cancer survivors, and doctor-researchers, to raise awareness and spread hope for pediatric cancer - Hyundai announces grant awards totaling $6.8 million dollars to help eradicate the disease