WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Companies has virtually cocreated user-generated PSA video content with patients from across the world. The video I AM PATIENT gives the current effort to combat the coronavirus a face: Real people living with underlying health challenges, whose life is at risk if they contract the virus, have sent in their contributions. I AM PATIENT drives home the point that we all need to be patient during this difficult time: Stay at home; wash your hands; stay away from large groups. Because today, we are all patient.
"We felt we have a social responsibility," said Brenda Snow, the Founder & CEO of Snow Companies. "I live with multiple sclerosis, so for me it's personal. We are connected to so many patients with different diseases, we needed to help them get the word out that we can all save lives," she added.
I AM PATIENT is urging people to heed the warnings and comply with the recommendations about social distancing, hygiene, and public health in order to support the healthcare workers on the frontline. It also encourages viewers to use the hashtag #IAmPatient to show your support for the effort to suppress the spread of the virus. Today, it's not just patients who need to have patience. Let's all be patient.
About Snow Companies
