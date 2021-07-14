PEKIN, Ill., July 14, 2021 The International Chapter of iaedp™, known worldwide for the development of education and training standards for healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, announces its third annual Professional Training Days produced outside the United States, slated for November 19-20, 2021.
With all sessions presented in English, the international training conference will be hosted by iaedp™ International Chapter Chairperson, Canadian Andrew Sofin, MA, TCF, RP, RMFT. The date for event registration will be announced later in July. For more information, visit https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.
Showcasing the theme, "Build a Successful Private Practice as an Eating Disorders Professional: the Business and Clinical Foundations," the virtual international training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe.
About the iaedp™ Foundation
Established in 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is today well recognized for its excellence in providing first-quality education and high-level training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems.
Media Contact
Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com
SOURCE iaedp Foundation