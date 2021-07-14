PEKIN, Ill., July 14, 2021 The International Chapter of iaedp™, known worldwide for the development of education and training standards for healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, announces its third annual Professional Training Days produced outside the United States, slated for November 19-20, 2021.

With all sessions presented in English, the international training conference will be hosted by iaedp™ International Chapter Chairperson, Canadian Andrew Sofin, MA, TCF, RP, RMFT. The date for event registration will be announced later in July. For more information, visit https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/.

Showcasing the theme, "Build a Successful Private Practice as an Eating Disorders Professional: the Business and Clinical Foundations," the virtual international training will be accessible to health care professionals from around the globe.

About the iaedp™ Foundation

Established in 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is today well recognized for its excellence in providing first-quality education and high-level training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems.

Media Contact

Susan Lomelino, iaedp Foundation, 2145643285, iaedpnews@hotmail.com

 

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.