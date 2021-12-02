ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS) is excited to announce its selection with the Houston-Galveston Area Council's (H-GAC) Cooperative purchasing program HGACBuy to provide local governments with disaster planning and recovery services.
IBTS services are now available through HGACBuy, which offers local governments options for thousands of vendors that have already undergone a competitive procurement process. That means jurisdictions can avoid the cost of a lengthy bidding period and immediately select IBTS directly through the cooperative instead. Through HGACBuy, IBTS will provide local governments with disaster preparedness and recovery-related professional planning, consulting, and interim recovery services. The company provides these services for local governments of all sizes, drawing on its decades of experience working after disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Sandy, Harvey, and Maria.
"IBTS understands that preparing for, and recovering from, natural disasters is often overwhelming for jurisdictions," said IBTS Director of Municipal Services Chris Miller, AICP. "Procurement processes add additional costs and delays to an already onerous process. IBTS is proud to offer our disaster planning and recovery services through HGACBuy knowing that we can provide jurisdictions with the customized assistance they need in a manner that reduces costs, while ensuring a transparent and fair procurement process," said Miller.
While HGACBuy serves local governments within the State of Texas as the largest of 24 Councils of Government (COGs) there, its cooperative procurement service is available nationally and can be accessed by any unit of local government, including nonprofits providing governmental services.
As a nonprofit organization, IBTS' work is guided by a board of directors with representatives from the Council of State Governments (CSG), the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Governor's Association, and the National League of Cities (NLC). IBTS' unparalleled team of certified code professionals, inspectors, planners, grant managers, and energy and resiliency experts make IBTS uniquely positioned to understand and meet the needs of government.
For more information visit https://www.ibts.org/who-we-are/partners/purchasing-cooperative-partners/ and https://www.hgacbuy.org/products-and-services/view-product?productid=30525, or email cmiller@ibts.org.
