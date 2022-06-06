International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education™ (ICARE) proudly announces Co-founder Cheryl Brown Merriwether has been named a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine. This inaugural awards contest recognizes and celebrates 50 extraordinary females whose professional lives are positively impacting others on a global stage.
ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education™ (ICARE) proudly announces Co-founder Cheryl Brown Merriwether has been named a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine. This inaugural awards contest recognizes and celebrates 50 extraordinary females whose professional lives are positively impacting others on a global stage. A complete list of the 2022 Women of Influence can be found here.
"Winners on this list include top executives, philanthropists and celebrities such as Venus and Serena Williams. I am deeply honored and humbled to be among such giants," says Merriwether. "It is my hope that this award brings greater awareness to the pervasive problem of substance misuse in today's hyper-stressful world."
Addiction is the universal plaque of the 21st century and has been greatly exacerbated by COVID-19. A woman of influence, Merriwether is helping mitigate substance misuse and addiction in our society, workplace and at home through her leadership role at ICARE. As Co-founder, Vice President and Executive Director, Merriwether oversees and directs the administration, operations, and student support services for ICARE's three divisions: Strategic Sobriety Workforce Solutions™, International Association of Professional Recovery Coaches (IAPRC) and NET Institute. For over a decade, she has been designing educational training programs for addiction recovery coaches worldwide.
Founded in 2020, ICARE Workforce Solutions™ is the newest division of ICARE and was created in response to the surge in substance misuse in the workplace due to the pandemic. These critical offerings provide non-clinical awareness and prevention programs designed to help employers meet the needs of their employees and, by extension, provide support to their families, loved ones, workplaces and communities regarding substance misuse and addiction.
Merriwether possesses a genuine love and compassion for helping others and her career reflects that of a true servant leader. She brings to ICARE over two decades of experience in corporate HR management at AT&T, addiction recovery awareness, and adult education. Merriwether is the current two-term President of GOSHRM an active board member of Project Opioid Central Florida, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Phoenix. She recently graduated from the Rally Social Enterprise Accelerator 2022 Winter program, which provides mentorship, 1:1 coaching and resources to social entrepreneurs seeking positive social change.
About SUCCESS Magazine and the Women of Influence Awards
SUCCESS magazine, established in 1897 by philosopher Orison Swett Marden, offers advice on best business practices, inspiration from major personalities in business and entertainment, and motivation to improve their mind and body so that our readers are in the best possible mental and physical shape to compete and reach their goals.
SUCCESS launched the Women of Influence Awards in the spring of 2022 to celebrate women whose contributions have impacted industries, communities, and the personal and professional lives of others. The awards honor 50 leaders who exemplify what it means to be a woman of influence.
A panel of six judges reviewed nominees to determine the final winners. Recently named to the SUCCESS 125, these judges are women committed to authenticity and display boundless determination to make a difference in the world. For more information https://woi.success.com.
About International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (ICARE)
The International Center for Addiction & Recovery Education (ICARE) is a Center of Excellence for bringing together people and processes to overcome the unprecedented societal challenges of addiction. The culmination of 25+ years of work in the field of recovery and addiction, ICARE is deeply rooted in the principles of Resilience and Emotional Sobriety. ICARE is committed to raising the awareness of addiction in our culture and helping individuals live their best lives, free from problematic behaviors and past stigma.
ICARE was founded in 2020 during COVID 19 as a response to the surge in substance misuse occurring during this devastating time in history. The brainchild of Dr. Jean LaCour, ICARE is the parent organization to a trio of affiliated divisions including: NET Training Institute (NTI), the International Association for Professional Recovery Coaches (IAPRC), and Strategic Sobriety Workforce Solutions. Together these three entities provide credentialed training programs to solve the growing global problem of addiction in individuals, families, communities, and the workforce. For more information visit http://www.ICARE-Aware.org.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Fairleigh, thE Connection, 1 4048744562, elizabeth@econnectionpr.com
SOURCE International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education