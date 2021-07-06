ST. PAUL, Minn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providers seeking to get ahead of the curve before the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) takes effect this Oct. 1 will find everything they need packaged in a dynamic upcoming three-day webcast being presented by ICD10monitor.
The 2022 IPPS Summit: Final Rule Update with Expert Insights and Analysis will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 19, with followers of ICD10monitor, RACmonitor, and MedLearn Media – the two news websites' parent company – eligible to sign up for one, two, or all three daily sessions to learn about new coding and regulatory changes now on the horizon.
Along with coverage of new ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS codes, as well as changes to MS-DRG methodology and New Technology Add-on Payments (NTAPs), also expected in the new Final Rule are changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Serving as lead presenter for the webcast will be Laurie M. Johnson (MS, RHIA, FAHIMA), a senior healthcare consultant for Revenue Cycle Solutions, based in Pittsburgh; Johnson is also an American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA)-approved ICD-10-CM/PCS trainer with more than 35 years of experience in health information management, specializing in coding and related functions, as well as a highly sought-after speaker (having delivered remarks at more than 40 conferences), a member of the ICD10monitor Editorial Board, and a permanent panelist on the Talk-Ten-Tuesdays weekly Internet radio broadcast.
"For the first time ever, we are also bringing in two of the country's most respected subject matter experts to provide insights and analysis during this event – which is why we are calling it a 'Summit,'" MedLearn Media Executive Director Angela Kornegor said. "Joining us for the Summit via live video will be Chuck Buck, publisher of ICD10monitor and executive producer and program host of Talk-Ten-Tuesdays, along with Dr. Erica Remer, who will provide critical context and expert analysis to Laurie Johnson's coding education to make sure attendees understand what the changes mean and what they need to do before Oct. 1, 2021."
The webcast will provide valuable insight for chief financial officers, coders, clinical documentation integrity (CDI) specialists, compliance officers, physician advisors, and case managers alike. Specifically, attendees of the webcast can expect to:
- Learn the new ICD-10-CM/PCS codes and guidelines for FY 2022;
- Be able to interpret changes to complication or comorbidity (CC) and major CC (MCC) codes, as well as to the PCS table;
- Understand changes to the ICD-10-CM and PCS classification systems;
- Get up to speed on the FY 22 MS-DRG methodology;
- Understand changes to NTAPs and new COVID-19 treatment add-on payment (NC-TAP);
- Learn how to develop action plans for FY 22 preparation; and
- Get valuable insights and analysis from top subject matter experts such as Buck and Dr. Remer.
The live webcast will also be interactive, giving those tuning in an opportunity to receive expert answers to their most pressing questions. Each of the webcast's three sessions are priced at $159, or $430 for the entire series, encompassing a savings of about 10 percent.
Stellar coding will be especially important for 2022, as organizations nationwide will be striving to capture every legitimate dollar of revenue in the aftermath of severe pandemic impact. So the bottom line is this: if you want to protect and enhance precious revenue in the coming year, you must achieve the highest level of coding accuracy, which is the ultimate focus of the 2022 IPPS Summit.
ICD10monitor, a division of MedLearn Media, Inc., is an online news and information service created to help healthcare providers in all settings make informed decisions relative to coding, CDI, value-based purchasing, and other new payment methodologies. ICD10monitor reports on current issues including population health, physician engagement, and the patient experience. For more information, go online to https://www.icd10monitor.com/.
MedLearn Media, Inc. provides trusted expertise to the healthcare industry in the areas of coding, compliance, reimbursement, and regulatory changes. It offers a family of leading brands on multimedia publishing platforms, including print and digital books, visual charts, newsletters, webcasts, seminars, on-demand content, and more. MedLearn Media, Inc. continues to build on its lasting legacy of trust, reliability, and peace of mind, and it remains a company that customers can depend on. The company is based in St. Paul, Minn. More information can be found online at http://www.medlearnmedia.com.
