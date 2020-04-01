CAESAREA, Israel, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd (TASE: ICCM), a developer and marketer of minimally invasive cryoablation therapies for women's health and Interventional oncology markets, announced today that it has received its largest purchase order (PO) for ProSense™ system from Bumrungrad International Hospital, a leading hospital based in Thailand. The order, which includes systems and probes is expected to be delivered and installed by the end of the second quarter. If travel restrictions continue due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IceCure team has developed a strategy to deliver the system and provide remote support, installation and training to enable rapid access of its safe and effective, non-surgical cryoablation treatment to patients in Thailand.
"This is a significant achievement for IceCure and it demonstrates our continued efforts to expand our presence in key markets, such as Asia, where there is a great need for advanced solutions to treat cancer," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer. "During these unsettling times, global healthcare institutions are continuing to evaluate oncology solutions, and the benefits of our minimally invasive ProSense™ system eliminates the need to have the patient in an operating room (OR) environment. This is a critical and distinct advantage during normal times, but it is especially important now as the COVID-19 pandemic primarily targets those with underlying health conditions and weakened immune systems, such as those with cancer. Bumrungrad's decision, and that of others that currently evaluating ProSense™, highlights a patient-first approach and ensuring these patients are cared for in safer environments."
"IceCure's innovative minimally-invasive ProSense™ cryoablation system is consistent with our strategy to adopt cutting-edge, world-class technologies to advance patient care," said Jeremy Ford, Laboratory Research & Technology Director from Bumrungrad International Hospital. "By reducing operating room procedures, the ProSense™ system brings significant benefits in enabling a safe and effective alternative treatment for our oncology patients."
Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a global pioneer in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for nearly four decades. Located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, it is an internationally accredited, multi-specialty hospital and one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, caring for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.
The Company is in discussion with Terumo, one of the world's leading medical device manufacturers, its exclusive distribution partner in Japan and Singapore, to also include Thailand and help accelerate the commercialization and utilization of ProSense™ cryoablation system throughout the country.
The Company's ProSense™ system is an effective liquid nitrogen (LN2) cryoablation solution, capable of destroying tumors safely, quickly and painlessly, without the need for surgery. Guided by CT or ultrasound, the probe is inserted into the tumor and liquid nitrogen generates sub-zero temperatures to turn the tumor into an ice ball. A freeze-thaw-freeze cycle destroys the targeted tissue immediately and leaves adjacent healthy tissue undamaged. The necrotic debris is eventually absorbed by the body.
About IceCure Medical
Founded in 2006, IceCure Medical (TASE: ICCM) is an Israeli medical device company that develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for women's health and the interventional oncology market, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney and lung cancer. Its technology is a safe, effective, non-invasive alternative to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a short procedure. The system has US FDA 510k and CE Mark clearance and is sold worldwide. The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States, IceCure Medical Inc., with offices in New Jersey. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com.