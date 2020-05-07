TROY, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep the communities of our clients and employees safe, ICONMA recently launched our COVID-19 Medical Screening Service. With the protection of our client's workforce top of mind, our newest service offering will allow for a secure work environment as many companies begin to resume onsite activities. 

ICONMA's COVID-19 Medical Screeners perform temperature readings, conduct questionnaires, and make pass/fail determinations of all individuals who are screened for COVID-19. With communication and record-keeping a top priority, our Medical Screeners will also provide a daily log and communicate any concerns to the client designated point of contact.

"At ICONMA, we understand employee safety is an organization's top concern," said Nick Mirabile, Director of Healthcare Services and Solutions. "With that in mind, we wanted to ensure we could deliver a solution that would support our new and existing clients as they face the challenge of returning to the workplace. We believe our COVID-19 Medical Screening Services will allow organizations to focus on business continuity while ICONMA manages the safety and well-being of their workforce."

"During times like the ones we are facing now, it's crucial for staffing agencies to provide guidance and be the trusted partner their clients need."

Companies interested in learning more about ICONMA's COVID-19 Medical Screening Service can contact Nick Mirabile at nick@iconma.com or (855) 242-8175.

About ICONMA
 ICONMA is a Global Information Consulting Management firm providing Professional Staffing Services & Project-Based Solutions for organizations in a broad range of industries. A certified woman-owned company celebrating 20 years of business in 2020, ICONMA's Corporate Headquarters is based in Troy, Michigan with locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India.

Connect with ICONMA on social media
LinkedIn  |  Facebook  |  Twitter  |  Instagram

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.