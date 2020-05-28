MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me is honored to announce that Shoes.com has selected its group verification service to enable exclusive discounts to frontline workers supporting the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, first responders and other healthcare workers can receive 35% off eligible styles on their order at Shoes.com after verifying their eligibility for the promotion this month and beyond. Shoes.com makes it easier than ever to find the perfect pair of shoes at unmatched value, with thousands of expert-curated styles from top brands.
ID.me's group verification service enables consumers to demonstrate proof of occupation in professions such as healthcare and emergency services fields. The verification process takes just a few minutes and once completed enables nurses, doctors, EMTs and paramedics to access exclusive promotions, offers, and VIP experiences available from brands such as Shoes.com.
"As the US enters its third month battling COVID-19, first responders and healthcare workers continue to soldier tremendous burdens and personal risks as they fight day-to-day on the frontlines of the pandemic," said Blake Hall, CEO and Founder of ID.me. "We are honored to play a role in the Step Up program and proudly support Shoes.com's efforts to recognize these national heroes."
The online discount for frontline workers is just one part of the Step Up Project from Shoes.com. The company is also donating 2,000 pairs of shoes to local Massachusetts not-for-profit organizations in need. Additionally, customers can enter into a sweepstakes to nominate a frontline worker to win $150 from Shoes.com or a free pair of shoes from participating brands.
To verify eligibility for the Step Up program on Shoes.com, consumers need an ID.me account. New members can join the network for free at https://ID.me/individuals. Nurses, doctors, first responders and healthcare workers will need to provide identification and proof of service in one of the designated professions to be eligible for offers. Once enrolled, ID.me members can use their digital wallet to access discounts on hundreds of different online storefronts as well as log in to hundreds of government and business websites partnered with ID.me.
About ID.me
ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. Its next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC and AML requirements and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. More than 20 million users and over 400 organizations use ID.me to verify identity, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers and nonprofits. To learn more about ID.me and its secure identity verification platform, visit https://www.ID.me/ and follow on Twitter @IDme.
About Shoes.com
Shoes.com's mission is to help every person find the best shoes for their journey through easy, accessible, expert-guided shopping. Shoes.com is headquartered in the greatest shoe city in the world - Boston, Massachusetts, the birthplace of American shoe manufacturing. In 1999, we founded the first online shoe shopping destination. Over the past two decades, we've served millions of shoe-adoring customers of all shapes, sizes and tastes. We are obsessed with helping our customers find that perfect pair. And each day we are one step closer to delivering smarter, personalized shoe-shopping, at great value. To learn more visit https://www.shoes.com/ or follow @shoesdotcom on Instagram.