SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of its appointment of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) leader Neil Gunn as CEO, IDbyDNA is announcing the additions of several notable leaders to their Scientific Advisory Board, including Dr. Adrian Egli, Head of Clinical Bacteriology and Mycology at the University Hospital in Basel, Switzerland and Dr. Tamara V. Feldblyum, who most recently served at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Egli and Feldblyum are joined by Dr. Karl Voelkerding, one of the world's leading experts in next-generation sequencing; Dr. Christopher Woods, Executive Director of the Hubert-Yeargan Center for Global Health and professor of Medicine and Pathology at Duke University; and Dr. Stephen Young, Director of Research and Clinical Trials at TriCore Reference Laboratory.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need and use case for metagenomics to help support complex clinical cases, including the detection and characterization of SARS-CoV-2 and implications of co-infections. By providing deeper insights into the complete pathogen profile, Precision Metagenomics is capable of delivering comprehensive data to better inform treatment of critically-ill patients. IDbyDNA and its growing team are well positioned to broaden the availability of its platform for rapid identification and actionable insights needed to better understand and classify infectious diseases.
"The promise and power of IDbyDNA's approach to democratizing Precision Metagenomics has never been more evident, and we are delighted to welcome these esteemed leaders to our Scientific Advisory Board" said Gunn. "These additions reinforce our commitment to bringing together the best and brightest in the field to make our mission a reality - and we recognize the impact of having Adrian, Tamara, Karl, Christopher, and Steve join our team - particularly as it relates to our progress in the regulatory, diagnostic and antimicrobial resistance space. We know this is just the beginning of a very significant period in our evolution as a company and reinforces our role as the leader in precision metagenomics."
More about IDbyDNA's new advisory board members:
- Dr. Adrian Egli: Is the head of Clinical Bacteriology and Mycology at the University Hospital Basel and an Independent Research Group Leader at the Department of Biomedicine, University of Basel. As a physician scientist, he has pioneered the introduction of whole genome sequencing, metagenomics, transcriptomics, and artificial intelligence in clinical microbiology.
- Dr. Tamara Feldblyum: Served for 15 years at the FDA's CDRH's Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health as a Branch Chief in the Division of Microbiology Devices and was also the director of a core sequencing facility at The Institute for Genomic Research, where she was responsible for genome library construction, high throughput sequencing, genome finishing, quality control and assurance, research and development, new technology implementation, and more.
- Dr. Karl Voelkerding: Dr. Karl Voelkerding is one of the world's leading experts in diagnostic genomics. As part of the College of American Pathologists and the Association for Molecular Pathology he has led the development of guidelines and recommendations for best practices in NGS-based testing.
- Dr. Christopher Woods: Serves as Chief of Infectious Diseases for the Durham VA Medical Center. He has published over 210 peer-reviewed articles. His genomic approach to harnessing the host response for diagnosis of infectious diseases has been called a paradigm shift in the field.
- Dr. Stephen Young: Steve Young is an infectious disease pioneer. During his decades-long career, Dr. Young has provided technical expertise and laboratory operations experience to approximately 40 in-vitro diagnostics device companies and has completed over 200 FDA clinical trials, contributing immeasurable breadth of clinical understanding in the field of microbiological diagnostics.
"This is a pivotal time for the global health community - and with it, the world has become keenly aware of the potential sequencing may have in expanding our knowledge about infectious diseases," added Feldblyum. "Having spent more than a decade at the FDA, I look forward to helping IDbyDNA accelerate the availability of its platform so that clinicians and researchers can take advantage of metagenomics."
About IDbyDNA
IDbyDNA is driving a paradigm shift in infectious disease testing by democratizing the power of Precision Metagenomics, delivering precise insights for better health. Explify®* data analytics enable laboratories to detect and profile microorganisms from any specimen in a scalable, intuitive way at genomic-level resolution. Our industry-leading expertise in microbial genomics delivers complete infection profiles for infectious disease testing and pathogen surveillance. For more information, visit http://www.idbydna.com.
*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
