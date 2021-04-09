SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, IDbyDNA, the company revolutionizing the use of metagenomics to improve health by decoding the unknown, is being featured on two episodes of the new Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) podcast about the power and promise of genomic sequencing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. is nearing a fourth surge with the average number of COVID-19 cases rising 20 percent in two weeks to 65,000 per day and variants discovered in all 50 states. On this podcast, IDbyDNA Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Robert Schlaberg and Head of Medical Affairs Dr. Lauge Farnaes address the role of sequencing to identify emerging pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, as well as the future of clinical metagenomics.
"Medicine is on the cusp of the most dramatic change in infectious disease work since the discovery of antibiotics," said Dr. Farnaes. "With metagenomic sequencing we can understand not only the patient, but communities and larger populations as well while also preemptively identifying threats and neutralizing them before we reach tragic outcomes or lockdowns. This is an incredible opportunity to improve the lives of humanity."
WHO: Microbial Genomics, Immunology, Epidemiology, Clinical and Public Health leaders looking to learn about advances in metagenomic sequencing and its applications in identifying SARS-CoV-2 today and both common and unknown pathogens tomorrow.
WHAT: Illumina Genomics Podcast:
Episode 72 Metagenomics in the time of Covid-19 (Part 1: Clinical Metagenomics)
Episode 73 Metagenomics in the time of Covid-19 (Part 2: Emerging Pathogens)
WHEN: Available starting Friday, April 9, 2021
WHERE: Search "Illumina Genomics Podcast Episodes 72 and 73" wherever you get your podcasts (i.e., Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, RSS) or click the links below:
Episode 72 Metagenomics in the time of Covid-19 (Part 1: Clinical Metagenomics)
Episode 73 Metagenomics in the time of Covid-19 (Part 2: Emerging Pathogens)
About IDbyDNA
IDbyDNA is driving a paradigm shift in infectious disease testing by democratizing the power of genomics to improve health and decode the unknown. Explify data analytics enable laboratories to detect and profile tens of thousands of microorganisms from any specimen in a scalable, intuitive way at genomic-level resolution. Our industry-leading expertise in microbial genomics delivers comprehensive, actionable infectious disease testing and pathogen surveillance. For more information, visit http://www.idbydna.com.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 3129521528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE IDbyDNA