- Partnership covers three IDEAYA Synthetic Lethality programs - MAT2A, Pol Theta and Werner Helicase, and will explore combinations between IDEAYA and GSK programs - IDEAYA will receive a $100 million upfront cash payment, and $20 million equity purchase of IDEAYA common stock in a direct private placement, and a potential $50 million cash option exercise fee for the MAT2A program. IDEAYA is also entitled to receive potential preclinical, clinical and sales milestones - IDEAYA will receive a 50% US profit share for the MAT2A and Werner Helicase programs and is responsible for 20% of global development costs for products being developed with GSK