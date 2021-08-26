NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idesco Corp., a leading New York-based ID card solutions provider, recently announced the company has been helping healthcare facilities nationwide with its card printer – the XCR100 2.0 printer – that allows customers to personalize oversized ID cards on demand. Idesco has over 75 years of experience helping healthcare organizations find the right badging solution. As healthcare facilities continue to combat the spread of COVID-19, issuing oversized ID cards has helped identify personnel clearly while adding an extra layer of security.
Idesco's unique XCR100 2.0 printer is the only dye-sublimation printer on the market that can personalize CR100 cards (3.88" x 2.63"). These cards that are 42% larger than the standard credit card size. The printer can produce up to 180 full cards per hour in color, and up to 1,400 cards per hour in monochrome. An optional flipper is available to print dual-sided badges in one pass. Contactless encoding comes as an option to help healthcare facilities produce secure access badges on demand and the card printer features a 2-year warranty.
"Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases and high-risk scenarios that healthcare personnel are faced with daily, the need has risen for cards that integrate seamlessly with access control systems," states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco. "Idesco is here to help healthcare facilities maintain a safe environment for patients and staff alike with our oversized badge printers that identify personnel and visitors quickly and efficiently."
Idesco's experienced team is ready to help guide the healthcare industry and offer the right solution when it comes to improving safety at healthcare facilities. For more information on Idesco's line of ID card solutions, contact Idesco at 212-889-2530 or visit http://www.idesco.com.
About Idesco Corp.
Over the last seven decades, Idesco has provided secure ID badging solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries to help keep people safe and secure. Idesco has worked with Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, government offices and event venues. Idesco Corp. carries an extensive line of ID card solutions such as ID card printers, photo ID systems, ID card software, card printer supplies, ID cameras, and badge accessories. For further information, visit http://www.idesco.com.
