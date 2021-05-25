ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDEX Health & Science (IH&S), industry leader in optofluidic components and subsystems, introduces a new Partnership Personality survey that allows individuals to learn about their view of supplier partnerships as well as, the partnership view of the company they work for.
The survey was developed from extensive voice of customer interviews that provided quantitative data for identifying four main partnership personalities. The research uncovered that there is an expectation that supplier partnerships will continue to become more collaborative going forward and supports the findings in the 2018 Forbes Insights study commissioned by IDEX Health & Science titled; Unlocking Innovation in your Supply Chain - Five Collaborative Insights For Life Science.
In order to maintain profitability, reduce risk, and drive efficiencies, companies are turning to a supplier relationship approach for sourcing expertise and materials they need. There are several major benefits associated with collaboration that result in a healthier bottom line for companies that employ strategic partnerships.
"The Partnership Personality survey helps individuals learn where they (and their company) are along the path to B2B partnership and how that affects the various aspects of innovation. This is important because we believe strong partnerships with insightful suppliers can change the way the world innovates," said Jeff Urbany, Director of Global Marketing for IDEX Health & Science.
What's your Partnership Personality? Use our new Partnership Personality assessment tool to find out where you fall within the four main personality types: Visionary, Observer, Catalyst, or Optimist: https://survey.idex-hs.com/
About IDEX Health & Science, LLC
IDEX Health & Science, LLC is the global leader in life science fluidics, microfluidics, and optics, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with strategic partnerships, solutions, and expertise. As one of the few companies in the world with component, sub-system, and application level experts, IDEX Health & Science helps instrument developers solve the most demanding fluidic and optical challenges in a wide array of applications. At IDEX Health & Science we believe partnership will change the way the world innovates, leading to new technologies that improve our health, protect our planet, and enrich our lives. For more information visit: http://www.idex-hs.com
Media Contact
Beverly Newton, IDEX Health & Science, +1 707-588-2042, bnewton@idexcorp.com
Stephanie Snow, IDEX Health & Science, 585-625-5028, ssnow@idexcorp.com
SOURCE IDEX Health & Science