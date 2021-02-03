ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDEX Health & Science, industry leader in fluidic connections for life science applications, has launched the Intuitive™ Torque Limiting Fitting System which is a patented torque limiting true "Finger Tight" fitting for low pressure connections. The torque limiting technology provides a haptic "click" feedback when it reaches the optimum torque, assuring a perfect connection every time. This universal fitting can be used with 1/16" & 1/8th" OD tubing.

"Fluidic transit is a critical design feature within life science instrumentation that is often compromised at connection sites resulting in increased operational costs and complexity" said Calin Aurel Dragan, PhD Product Manager at IDEX Health & Science. "The torque limiting design feature of the Intuitive connection system ensures a robust and reliable connection when installing tubing assemblies for instrument assembly, as well as for field service operations" continued Dragan.

About IDEX Health & Science, LLC

IDEX Health & Science, LLC is the global leader in life science fluidics, microfluidics, and optics, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with strategic partnerships, solutions, and expertise. As one of the few companies in the world with component, sub-system, and application level experts, IDEX Health & Science helps instrument developers solve the most demanding fluidic and optical challenges in a wide array of applications. At IDEX Health & Science we believe partnership will change the way the world innovates, leading to new technologies that improve our health, protect our planet, and enrich our lives. For more information visit: http://www.idex-hs.com

Media Contact

Beverly Newton, IDEX Health & Science, +1 707-588-2042, bnewton@idexcorp.com

Stephanie Snow, IDEX Health & Science, 585-625-5028, ssnow@idexcorp.com

 

SOURCE IDEX Health & Science

