IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

 By IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Achieves reported revenue growth of 30% and organic revenue growth of 25%, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 30% as reported and 26% organic
  • Delivers EPS of $2.34, representing 36% growth as reported and 33% on a comparable basis
  • Increases 2021 revenue guidance to $3,170 million - $3,205 million, reflecting higher expectations for reported growth of 17% - 18.5% and organic growth of 14.5% - 16%, supported by projected CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 18% - 19.5% as reported and 16% - 17.5% organic
  • Raises 2021 EPS outlook to $8.20 - $8.36, reflecting an increase of 1% - 1.5% in the organic revenue growth outlook and expectations for higher operating margins of 28.6% - 29.1%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced second quarter results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostics sector trends.

Second Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $826 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 30% as reported and 25% organically. Second quarter results were driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 30% reported and 26% organic, reflecting continued high gains in the U.S. and internationally, as well as 86% reported and 78% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue. Overall revenue growth was also supported by 32% reported and 27% organic revenue growth in the Water business.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $2.34 for the second quarter was supported by solid operating margin gains despite comparisons to highly controlled cost levels in the prior year. Overall operating margins expanded 110 basis points on an as reported and comparable basis. EPS results also benefited from a higher than expected $0.07 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation. 

"The IDEXX team delivered another quarter of outstanding performance, reflected in continued high growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues and accelerated gains in instrument placements, as the global animal healthcare sector sustained strong growth momentum globally," said Jay Mazelsky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We doubled prior year CAG premium instrument placements, as our customers look ahead to supporting continued strong global demand for companion animal diagnostics in their practices. We look forward to building on this momentum with the ongoing successful rollout of ProCyte OneTM, our next-generation hematology point-of-care instrument. We continue to drive exceptional performance across our major regions driven by strong commercial execution and adoption of IDEXX innovation. We also continue to build on our capabilities, including expansion of our cloud-based software solutions that support veterinary clinic productivity. We were excited to announce the acquisition of the ezyVet practice management software platform in the quarter and to welcome the talented ezyVet team to IDEXX. Our best-in-class in-clinic platforms and unparalleled global lab services capabilities, integrated with our cloud-based information management solutions, position us to drive accelerated advancement of the global standard of healthcare for companion animals."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Favorable global trends in companion animal healthcare continue to support high growth for CAG diagnostic products and services across regions. U.S. same-store clinical visit growth at veterinary practices was 13% in the second quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11% in non-wellness visits and 14% in wellness visits. These gains include benefits from comparisons to prior year impacts on demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 16% in the second quarter, driven by high growth in healthcare services, including increased utilization of diagnostics. Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q2 2021 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.

Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group 

The Companion Animal Group generated 32% reported and 27% organic revenue growth for the quarter, supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 30% on a reported basis and 26% on an organic basis. High growth across IDEXX's major modalities in the second quarter reflected continued high growth in clinical visits, which benefited in part from lapping of prior year COVID-19 impacts in April and May. Overall CAG revenue growth included 86% reported growth and 78% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenues, compared to constrained prior year levels.

  • IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 31% reported and 26% organic revenue growth, supported by increased testing utilization across regions, high customer retention levels, ongoing expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, and moderate net price gains.
  • Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 28% reported and 25% organic revenue growth, with high organic growth across regions reflecting strong volume gains across testing categories and benefits from moderate net price gains.
  • Rapid assay products revenues grew 30% as reported and 28% on an organic basis, with continued worldwide growth in SNAP® 4Dx Plus Test volumes, benefiting from strong overall sector conditions, including high growth in wellness testing, high customer retention levels, and moderate net price gains.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 33% reported and 26% on an organic basis, driven by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements and recurring software services. Reported growth includes initial benefits from the recent acquisition of ezyVet which closed in June.

Water

Water revenues grew 32% on a reported basis and 27% on an organic basis for the quarter, compared to prior year results, which reflected a 16% organic revenue decline driven by early pandemic-related impacts. Solid revenue growth reflects increased demand for water testing as economies re-open, including continued recovery in non-compliance related testing volumes.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues grew 4% reported and declined 2% on an organic basis, as strong results were constrained by the lapping of high prior year demand in key areas such as African Swine Fever testing and relatively lower herd health screening levels due to reduced export levels.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 29% as reported and 25% on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 59.2% decreased 30 basis points compared to prior year period results as reported and 20 basis points on a comparable basis. Gross margin results were impacted by mix impacts from high instrument revenue growth and the lapping of tightly controlled prior year cost levels in key areas including lab operations, which moderated reference lab gross margin gains. These effects were partially offset by a mix benefit from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and moderate net price gains.

Operating margin was 31.4% in the quarter, 110 basis points higher than the prior year period results on both as reported and comparable bases, supported by operating expense leverage on strong revenue growth. Operating expenses increased 24% as reported and 20% on a comparable basis, reflecting comparisons to lower prior year levels impacted by early pandemic-related cost controls, as well as the advancement of investments in our global commercial and innovation capabilities. The Company is planning for constrained gross margin gains and higher levels of operating expense growth over the balance of the year as we continue to lap tightly controlled prior year spending levels, with increases in specific cost areas as pandemic restrictions are eased and advancement of investments aligned with our goals for sustained high revenue growth.

2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The following table provides the Company's outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2021:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages 

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook



2021















Revenue



$3,170

-

$3,205



Reported growth



17%

-

18.5%



Organic growth



14.5%

-

16%



CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth











Reported growth



18%

-

19.5%



Organic growth



16%

-

17.5%



Operating Margin



28.6%

-

29.1%



Operating margin expansion



290

-

340 bps



Comparable margin expansion



175

-

225 bps



EPS



$8.20

-

$8.36



Reported growth



22%

-

25%



Comparable growth



25%

-

27%



Other Key Metrics











Net interest expense



~  $30.5



Share-based compensation tax benefit



~ $22



Share-based compensation tax rate benefit



~ 2.5%



Effective tax rate



18.5%

-

19.5%



Share-based compensation EPS impact



~ $0.25



Reduction in average shares outstanding



0%

-

0.5%



Operating Cash Flow



100% - 110% of net income



Free Cash Flow



~80% of net income



Capital Expenditures



$150  - $160



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2021.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts



2021















Revenue growth rate impact



~ 2%



CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact



~ 2%



Operating margin growth impact



~ 10 bps



EPS impact



~ $0.17



EPS growth impact



~ 3.0%















Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions











In U.S. dollars











euro



$1.17



British pound



$1.37



Canadian dollar



$0.79



Australian dollar



$0.73



Relative to the U.S. dollar











Japanese yen



¥112.00



Chinese renminbi



¥6.56



Brazilian real



R$5.33



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference confirmation number 50183464. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

2021 Virtual Investor Day

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to approximately 1:00 pm (EDT). A live audio webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available at www.idexx.com/investors. An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at www.idexx.com/investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Second Quarter Results", "Gross Profit and Operating Profit", "2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to a product roll-out; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense; projected gross margin growth; and anticipated cost area increases. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted second quarter 2021 results as follows: increased gross profit growth by 3.8%, decreased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, increased operating expense growth by 3.5%, increased operating profit growth by 4.2%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit margin growth, and increased EPS growth by 4.1%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and refer to the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2021 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Two-year average organic growth rates are provided to facilitate easier comparisons between periods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with prior and future periods, calculated as the average of the growth rates over the two referenced periods. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2021 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents incremental revenues attributable to business acquisitions that have occurred since the beginning of the prior year period. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to increase projected full year 2021 revenue growth by 50 basis points and increase CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth by 20 basis points.

The reconciliation of the two-year average annual organic growth of CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue is as follows:





Reported

Revenue Growth1



Percentage

Change from

Currency



Percentage

Change from Acquisitions



Organic

Revenue Growth1











CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2021



29.6

%



3.7

%



0.3

%



25.6

%

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2020



6.9

%



(1.1)

%



0.8

%



7.2

%



















2-year average annual growth rates



18.3

%



1.3

%



0.6

%



16.4

%

1See Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.



Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year



Six Months Ended

Year-over-Year





June 30



June 30,

Change



June 30



June 30,

Change

Dollar amounts in thousands



2021



2020





2021



2020



Gross Profit (as reported)



$

489,308





$

379,342



29

%



$

960,090





$

738,932



30

%

Gross margin



59.2

%



59.5

%

(30)

 bps



59.9

%



58.5

%

140

 bps

Less: comparability adjustments





















Change from currency



14,578











26,017









Comparable gross profit growth



$

474,730





$

379,342



25

%



$

934,073





$

738,932



26

%

Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth)



59.3

%



59.5

%

(20)

 bps



59.9

%



58.5

%

140

 bps























Operating expenses (as reported)



$

230,055





$

186,094



24

%



$

453,215





$

401,359



13

%

Less: comparability adjustments





















Change from currency



6,590











8,201









Comparable operating expense growth



$

223,465





$

186,094



20

%



$

445,014





$

401,359



11

%























Income from operations (as reported)



$

259,253





$

193,248



34

%



$

506,875





$

337,573



50

%

Operating margin



31.4

%



30.3

%

110

 bps



31.6

%



26.7

%

490

 bps

Less: comparability adjustments





















Change from currency



7,988











17,816









Comparable operating profit growth



$

251,265





$

193,248



30

%



$

489,059





$

337,573



45

%

Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth)



31.4

%



30.3

%

110

 bps



31.4

%



26.7

%

470

 bps

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.











Projected 2021 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2020 reported operating margin adjusted for impacts of the expired royalty litigation matter charges in the third quarter of 2020, which reduced full year 2020 operating margin growth by approximately 100 basis points; and (ii) projected full year 2021 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 20 basis points.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2021 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth -  Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended



Year-over-Year



Six Months Ended



Year-over-Year





June 30,



June 30,



Growth



June 30,



June 30,



Growth





2021



2020







2021



2020





Earnings per share (diluted)



$

2.34





$

1.72





36

%



$

4.69





$

3.01





56

%

Less: comparability adjustments

























Share-based compensation activity



0.07





0.06









0.24





0.13







Change from currency



0.07













0.16











Comparable EPS growth



$

2.20





$

1.66





33

%



$

4.29





$

2.88





49

%

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2021 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2020 reported EPS adjusted for positive share-based compensation activity of $0.45 for full year 2020, negative expired royalty litigation matter impact of $0.24 in the third quarter of 2020, and positive Swiss tax reform impact of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2020; and (ii) projected full year 2021 reported EPS adjusted for estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.25 and estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.17.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2021 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. To estimate projected 2021 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $150  - $160 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges.  Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Notes and Definitions

Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.

Expired royalty litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations















Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,









2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:



Revenue



$826,142





$637,592





$1,603,849





$1,263,928



Expenses and Income:



Cost of revenue



336,834





258,250





643,759





524,996







Gross profit



489,308





379,342





960,090





738,932







Sales and marketing



119,032





94,181





233,843





210,324







General and administrative



73,326





60,268





144,096





126,080







Research and development



37,697





31,645





75,276





64,955







Income from operations



259,253





193,248





506,875





337,573







Interest expense, net



(7,522)





(9,426)





(15,054)





(16,978)







Income before provision for income taxes



251,731





183,822





491,821





320,595







Provision for income taxes



49,125





34,826





84,926





59,743



Net Income:



Net income



202,606





148,996





406,895





260,852







Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings



24





56





56





85







Net income attributable to stockholders



$202,582





$148,940





$406,839





$260,767







Earnings per share: Basic



$2.37





$1.75





$4.76





$3.06







Earnings per share: Diluted



$2.34





$1.72





$4.69





$3.01







Shares outstanding: Basic



85,325





85,134





85,427





85,282







Shares outstanding: Diluted



86,654





86,402





86,794





86,568



 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020













Operating Ratios



Gross profit



59.2

%



59.5

%



59.9

%



58.5

%

(as a percentage of revenue):



Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense



23.3

%



24.2

%



23.6

%



26.6

%





Research and development expense



4.6

%



5.0

%



4.7

%



5.1

%





Income from operations1



31.4

%



30.3

%



31.6

%



26.7

%























1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.







 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended









June 30,

2021



Percent of

Revenue



June 30,

2020



Percent of

Revenue















Revenue:



CAG



$745,595









$566,100











Water



37,191









28,116











LPD



33,524









32,244











Other



9,832









11,132











Total



$826,142









$637,592





























Gross Profit:



CAG



$440,786





59.1

%



$334,467





59.1

%





Water



25,747





69.2

%



19,678





70.0

%





LPD



19,526





58.2

%



18,839





58.4

%





Other



3,249





33.0

%



6,358





57.1

%





Total



$489,308





59.2

%



$379,342





59.5

%























Income from Operations:



CAG



$234,735





31.5

%



$167,969





29.7

%





Water



17,228





46.3

%



12,258





43.6

%





LPD



6,868





20.5

%



8,249





25.6

%





Other



422





4.3

%



4,772





42.9

%





Total



$259,253





31.4

%



$193,248





30.3

%

 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



























Six Months Ended









June 30,

2021



Percent of

Revenue



June 30,

2020



Percent of

Revenue















Revenue:



CAG



$1,438,362









$1,118,096











Water



71,231









62,265











LPD



72,794









66,398











Other



21,462









17,169











Total



$1,603,849









$1,263,928





























Gross Profit:



CAG



$853,660





59.3

%



$643,810





57.6

%





Water



49,212





69.1

%



44,427





71.4

%





LPD



46,407





63.8

%



41,151





62.0

%





Other



10,811





50.4

%



9,544





55.6

%





Total



$960,090





59.9

%



$738,932





58.5

%























Income from Operations:



CAG



$447,945





31.1

%



$286,628





25.6

%





Water



32,000





44.9

%



28,140





45.2

%





LPD



20,676





28.4

%



17,912





27.0

%





Other



6,254





29.1

%



4,893





28.5

%





Total



$506,875





31.6

%



$337,573





26.7

%

 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended























































June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



Dollar Change



Reported Revenue Growth1



Percentage Change from

Currency 



Percentage Change from Acquisitions



Organic Revenue Growth1

Net Revenue















CAG



$745,595





$566,100





$179,495





31.7

%



3.7

%



0.6

%



27.4

%

United States



486,252





387,113





99,139





25.6

%







0.6

%



25.0

%

International



259,343





178,987





80,356





44.9

%



12.0

%



0.6

%



32.3

%

Water



37,191





28,116





9,075





32.3

%



5.7

%







26.6

%

United States



17,747





13,935





3,812





27.4

%











27.4

%

International



19,444





14,181





5,263





37.1

%



11.2

%







25.9

%

LPD



33,524





32,244





1,280





4.0

%



5.9

%







(2.0)

%

United States



3,516





3,242





274





8.4

%











8.4

%

International



30,008





29,002





1,006





3.5

%



6.5

%







(3.1)

%

Other



9,832





11,132





(1,300)





(11.7)

%



4.5

%







(16.2)

%

Total Company



$826,142





$637,592





$188,550





29.6

%



3.9

%



0.5

%



25.1

%

United States



515,238





405,998





109,240





26.9

%







0.6

%



26.3

%

International



310,904





231,594





79,310





34.2

%



10.7

%



0.5

%



23.1

%

 

 



































Three Months Ended























































June 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



Dollar Change



Reported Revenue Growth1



Percentage Change from

Currency



Percentage Change from Acquisitions



Organic Revenue Growth1

Net CAG Revenue















CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:



$661,300





$510,254





$151,046





29.6

%



3.7

%



0.3

%



25.6

%

IDEXX VetLab consumables



256,352





196,061





60,291





30.8

%



4.8

%







26.0

%

Rapid assay products



83,887





64,658





19,229





29.7

%



1.8

%







28.0

%

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services



293,675





228,816





64,859





28.3

%



3.2

%



0.6

%



24.5

%

CAG Diagnostics services and accessories



27,386





20,719





6,667





32.2

%



4.7

%







27.5

%

CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments



35,054





18,871





16,183





85.8

%



7.5

%







78.3

%

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems



49,241





36,975





12,266





33.2

%



1.5

%



5.8

%



25.9

%

Net CAG revenue



$745,595





$566,100





$179,495





31.7

%



3.7

%



0.6

%



27.4

%































1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended























































June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



Dollar Change



Reported Revenue Growth1



Percentage Change from

Currency 



Percentage Change from Acquisitions



Organic Revenue Growth1

Net Revenue















CAG



$1,438,362





$1,118,096





$320,266





28.6

%



3.3

%



0.4

%



25.0

%

United States



930,662





760,388





170,274





22.4

%







0.4

%



22.0

%

International



507,700





357,708





149,992





41.9

%



10.8

%



0.4

%



30.7

%

Water



71,231





62,265





8,966





14.4

%



3.7

%







10.7

%

United States



34,315





30,876





3,439





11.1

%











11.1

%

International



36,916





31,389





5,527





17.6

%



7.3

%







10.3

%

LPD



72,794





66,398





6,396





9.6

%



5.8

%







3.8

%

United States



7,264





7,019





245





3.5

%











3.5

%

International



65,530





59,379





6,151





10.4

%



6.5

%







3.8

%

Other



21,462





17,169





4,293





25.0

%



4.2

%







20.8

%

Total Company



$1,603,849





$1,263,928





$339,921





26.9

%



3.5

%



0.3

%



23.1

%

United States



987,876





802,781





185,095





23.1

%







0.3

%



22.7

%

International



615,973





461,147





154,826





33.6

%



9.6

%



0.3

%



23.6

%

 

 



































Six Months Ended























































June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



Dollar Change



Reported Revenue Growth1



Percentage Change from

Currency



Percentage Change from Acquisitions



Organic Revenue Growth1

Net CAG Revenue















CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:



$1,278,580





$998,179





$280,401





28.1

%



3.4

%



0.2

%



24.5

%

IDEXX VetLab consumables



502,444





384,774





117,670





30.6

%



4.4

%







26.2

%

Rapid assay products



153,498





122,088





31,410





25.7

%



1.5

%







24.2

%

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services



569,456





449,077





120,379





26.8

%



3.0

%



0.4

%



23.4

%

CAG Diagnostics services and accessories



53,182





42,240





10,942





25.9

%



4.2

%







21.7

%

CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments



66,244





42,704





23,540





55.1

%



5.4

%







49.8

%

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems



93,538





77,213





16,325





21.1

%



1.1

%



2.8

%



17.2

%

Net CAG revenue



$1,438,362





$1,118,096





$320,266





28.6

%



3.3

%



0.4

%



25.0

%































1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)









June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020











Assets:



Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$232,134





$383,928







Accounts receivable, net



382,308





331,429







Inventories



241,392





209,873







Other current assets



145,392





137,508







Total current assets



1,001,226





1,062,738







Property and equipment, net



550,255





555,167







Other long-term assets, net



860,668





676,656







Total assets



$2,412,149





$2,294,561



Liabilities and Stockholders'













Equity:



Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable



$93,016





$74,558







Accrued liabilities



392,681





415,648







Current portion of long-term debt



124,982





49,988







Deferred revenue



41,130





42,567







Total current liabilities



651,809





582,761







Long-term debt, net of current portion



780,079





858,492







Other long-term liabilities, net



232,038





220,513







Total long-term liabilities



1,012,117





1,079,005







Total stockholders' equity



747,460





632,088







Noncontrolling interest



763





707







Total stockholders' equity



748,223





632,795







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$2,412,149





$2,294,561



 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)











June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30,

2020

Selected Balance Sheet Information:



Days sales outstanding1



42.2





41.8





42.2





41.5





44.4







Inventory turns2



2.1





2.0





2.1





1.9





1.6





























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days.

2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended









June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020











Operating:



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net income



$406,895





$260,852







Non-cash adjustments to net income



79,002





70,576







Changes in assets and liabilities



(127,520)





(95,415)







Net cash provided by operating activities



358,377





236,013



Investing:



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(42,744)





(73,558)







Acquisition of intangible assets and businesses



(156,506)





(668)







Net cash used by investing activities



(199,250)





(74,226)



Financing:



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net







(167,692)







Issuance of senior debt







200,000







Debt issuance costs







(4,988)







Payments of acquisition-related contingent considerations



(1,500)





(1,080)







Repurchases of common stock



(320,787)





(182,815)







Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans



27,371





20,613







Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding on restricted stock



(14,952)





(8,668)







Net cash used by financing activities



(309,868)





(144,630)







Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash



(1,053)





(2,190)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(151,794)





14,967







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



383,928





90,326







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$232,134





$105,293



 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Free Cash Flow

Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended









June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020











Free Cash Flow:



Net cash provided by operating activities



$358,377





$236,013







Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment



(42,744)





(73,558)







Free cash flow1



$315,633





$162,455

















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

 

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Common Stock Repurchases















Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020











Shares repurchased in the open market



341









618





721



Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding











28





30



Total shares repurchased



341









646





751





















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market



$188,409





$—





$327,622





$179,623



Cost of shares for employee surrenders



3





65





14,986





8,669



Total cost of shares



$188,412





$65





$342,608





$188,292





















Average cost per share – open market repurchases



$552.08





$—





$529.45





$249.20



Average cost per share – employee surrenders



$550.59





$312.19





$544.08





$288.94



Average cost per share – total



$552.08





$312.19





$530.07





$250.79



 

 

Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-announces-second-quarter-results-301344835.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.