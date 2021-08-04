FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that vaccinated people in high-transmission areas should still wear masks indoors, health experts are urging Americans to choose the masks they wear with care.
Not all masks are created equal. Cloth masks filter a very small percent of COVID-19 microbes, which can be as small as 0.1 micron. The filtering ability of pleated masks that are found on store shelves may not be much better. This is because most of those imported masks—and even domestic-made masks using imported materials—are not made to the standards required for effective filtering of the coronavirus microbe. To be effective, the mask packaging should state "meets ASTM F2100-19, Levels 1, 2, or 3; meets ASTM F3502, Level 2; or NIOSH Approved." These are the standards that the FDA and ASTM have in place to alert the buyer that a mask should provide reliable protection for mask wearers.
"The quality of mask does matter," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the FDA, on Face the Nation, July 25, 2021. "So, if you can get your hands on a KN95 or N95 mask, that's going to afford you a lot more protection." But at the very least it should be a pleated mask made to ASTM or NIOSH standards with that identified on the package.
The key ingredient in both surgical and N95 masks for the effective filtering of the coronavirus, is the inner layer of melt-blown polypropylene. "Melt-blown," as it is called, is the critical layer that makes a mask work. It filters efficiently while allowing enough porosity to breathe easily.
The Florida-based company, US Meltblown, was created in September 2020 to ensure a dependable, U.S. sourced and produced supply of affordable meltblown material that meet the rigorous filtering standards set by the FDA and ASTM. In June 2021, Intertek, a globally respected independent testing lab, confirmed US Meltblown's meltblown polypropylene nonwoven fabric met each critical level for compliance under ASTM F2100, Level 3.
Additionally, the company's product exceeds MERV 13 requirements for HVAC filtration systems. US Meltblown's products are made in the USA using U.S.-produced raw materials.
"We established US Meltblown to take control of this crucial component of medical grade masks so that our country has a reliable, sustained source of materials required to produce the most effective personal protective equipment," said US Meltblown Founder and CEO Robert Sires. "We manufacture to strict specifications so our customers can trust that they are getting the protection they need."
To provide effective protection from COVID-19, it is vital that the critical filtering layer, such as the layer of melt-blown polypropylene, be manufactured under rigorous quality conditions and be readily available in sufficient quantities. Unfortunately, the vast majority of this crucial material is currently produced in China and other countries overseas, making it difficult to ensure consistent quality and supply.
"We believe that during this pandemic, it is vital for the United States to secure a reliable, sustainable and affordable source of domestically produced PPE material supplies for critical healthcare needs, as well as for the safety of our citizens," said Sires. "US Meltblown is proud to be able to provide quality melt-blown filtration material to produce PPE supplies that meet all U.S. filtering standards."
About Meltblown
US Meltblown is America's trusted manufacturing source for critical filter material, setting the standard for this vital material used in personal protective equipment such as medical grade masks. The company's vision is to protect families, healthcare workers, first responders, and workers in industry with its American-made melt blown nonwoven polypropylene. US Meltblown provides this top-quality critical filtering medium made in Florida from raw materials produced in the United States and processed on equipment that is built in the U.S. and operated by American workers. USMB polypropylene meets criteria for use in masks rated N95 and higher and is static charged to provide additional protection. Quality is assured through rigorous in-house testing. For more information, visit http://www.usmeltblown.com.
Media Contact
Mary Ullmann Japhet, US Meltblown, 2104149030, mary@japhet-media.com
SOURCE US Meltblown