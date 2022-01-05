CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evogen Nutrition has been steadily filling out their athlete roster over the years and is proud to announce the signing of medical doctor and IFBB Wellness Pro Sunny Andrews to the team.
"I'm a huge fan of Sunny's physique. She carries a great balance of 3D muscle, especially for an athlete that has only just started competing. I'm happy to have her as a part of Team Evogen and excited to see the improvements she will make in 2022 with the full line of Evogen Nutrition products in her arsenal." said Hany Rambod, 20x Olympia winning coach and CEO of Evogen Nutrition.
Dr. Sunny Andrews is an extraordinary woman. Not only is she a devoted medical doctor and surgeon, but she's also a business owner and top IFBB Wellness division competitor. Her incredible physique and knowledge of bodybuilding have quickly propelled her to be considered one of the top fitness influencers in the world.
Back in November 2020, when Andrews won her pro card, she had a goal to stand next to the best of the best on the Olympia stage. Less than one year later, she placed 6th at her very first Olympia. Interestingly enough, one year to the day from her pro card win, Andrews won her first pro show at the IFBB Ben Weider Natural Pro.
With an unmatched work ethic, Andrews is excited to be using Rambod's training philosophies and supplements to further improve her physique to step on the 2022 Olympia stage and move up in the placings. But first, she's preparing to amaze the judges and hopefully take home the title at the 2022 Arnold Classic.
