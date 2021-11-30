NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As nootropics gain popularity in the supplement space, formulators continue their search for fast-acting ingredients to enhance products and keep consumers focused. Poised to keep brand owners ahead of market demand, IFF released new data on Neuravena® green oat extract, a proprietary and fast-acting nootropic shown to support improved mental processing and resilience to mental fatigue.
In the most recent of seven proprietary clinical studies, Neuravena® demonstrated improvements in brain activity https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2021.748188/full, based on the electroencephalogram (EEG) measurements during task performance. The cognitive benefits were evident after only 60 minutes in a young adult population, with Neuravena® supporting faster and sustained performance.
"Suitable for a wide range of consumers, Neuravena® is highly marketable to those looking to address mental fatigue, reaction times and performance," said Trevor Wagner, business development manager, IFF Health. "Nootropics are often sought after by e-gamers aiming to naturally boost visual acuity, mental function and energy. With a fast-acting ingredient, such as Neuravena®, e-sport enthusiasts, students and general consumers alike can benefit from an increased speed of sustained performance in cognitive tasks."
Backed by decades of microbiome expertise and newly expanded capabilities, IFF remains committed to advancing innovation in the cognitive health space, through its broader brain health platform. Brand owners looking to enhance their product offerings can tap into IFF's robust solutions, including:
- HOWARU® Calm (Lacticaseibacillus paracasei Lpc-37®) https://www.howaru.com/howaru-calm/, a probiotic strain demonstrated to reduce perceived stress and promote mental and physical well-being, with notable benefits for women. In a recent clinical trial, women taking Lpc-37® reported a greater reduction in perceived stress and significantly lower systolic blood pressure, compared to the placebo group¹.
- Cutting-edge ingredients combined with HOWARU® probiotics, including Lpc-37® paired with mood-boosting Sharp-PS® phosphatidylserine. Derived from naturally occurring phospholipids, Sharp-PS® promotes a balanced mood and overall mental well-being. Experts from IFF have rigorously tested the combination's stability, so brand owners can be confident that their products contain the correct dose until the end of shelf life, with nominal overage.
"Mental well-being has never been more important and will continue to expand the brain health supplements market. This is why we're committed to continuous research and development in this space," said Stephanie Udell, global product launch leader, IFF Health. "With our broad portfolio and ongoing innovation, alongside decades of technical expertise, we're well positioned to propel customers, and the industry forward."
To learn more about Neuravena® and IFF Health's innovations in the cognitive health space, visit https://iff-health.com/portfolio/neuravena/.
¹Elaine Patterson, Síle M.Griffin, Alvin Ibarra, Emilia Ellsiepen, Juliane Hellhammer. Lacticaseibacillus paracasei Lpc-37® improves psychological and physiological markers of stress and anxiety in healthy adults: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled and parallel clinical trial (the Sisu study). Neurobiology of Stress, 2020, Nov 24;13:100277. doi: 10.1016/j.ynstr.2020.100277.
