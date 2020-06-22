NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calego International Inc. today announces by popular demand the restocking and expansion of its iFLY Smart Kits, designed to provide customers everything they need to protect themselves in one easy to carry pouch. In addition to the iFLYSmart™ HEALTHY Kit, consumers can now purchase two new offerings, the CLEAN Kit and GERM-FREE Kit, establishing a roster tailored for all modern safety concerns. Calego has shipped over 2 million kits in the month of June, with orders for over 6 million kits by August and over 12 million by the end of 2020.
"Being aware of your health while traveling has always been important, but as people return to everyday activities including commuting, running errands and dining out, the need has expanded into all aspects of our lives," said David Rapps, President of Calego and CEO of iFLY Smart. "At iFLY Smart we felt it was essential to offer a range of products to fit individuals' particular safety concerns to get them back to their routine in the most practical way possible."
All iFLYSmart™Kits are FDA and TSA compliant and come in compact, resealable packs that conveniently fit in any bag or jacket pocket. Each kit contains an assortment of safety gear depending on your concerns:
- iFLYSmart™ HEALTHY Kit – 8 Antiseptic Wipes, 5 Facial Wipes, Sleep Mask, Headrest Cover, Face Mask, Lip Balm, 2 Ear Plugs
- iFLYSmart™ CLEAN Kit – 8 Antiseptic Hand Wipes, Headrest Cover, 2 Face Masks, Gloves
- iFLYSmart™ GERM-FREE Kit – 60ml Antibacterial Hand Gel, Face Mask, Gloves
iFLY Smart Kits are available for purchase at major retailers across the U.S. including Walmart, Walgreens, 7-11, Big Lots, Meijer, Staples, Ace Hardware and many more as well as from the brand's website. To learn more or to place your order of iFLY Smart Kits, visit www.iflysmartkit.com or follow iFLY Smart's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
About Calego International Inc.
Founded in 1931, Calego produces and distributes luggage, bags, accessories and health & wellness products through its portfolio of brands. In 2012, Calego relaunched iFLY®, a travel brand featuring stunning, high-quality luggage and accessories at affordable prices. Amidst record sales of iFLY® luggage, Calego was honored by Walmart Inc. as its 2018 "Supplier of the Year" in the Home Organization category and continues to be a first-class partner to the world's largest retailers.
For more information, please visit www.calego.com or www.iFLYSmartKit.com.